Jorge Masvidal is less than a week away from being able to settle a grudge that has been brewing for the several years. Masvidal is scheduled to meet former friend turned rival Colby Covington on Saturday in the five-round, non-title main event of UFC 272. The two welterweights were once roommates and teammates at American Top Team (ATT), however they began to grow apart around 2017 as Covington adopted a new trash-talking persona and began insulting various fighters and ethnic groups through the media. Covington eventually turned turned his barbs toward several ATT teammates and even Masvidal himself, which led to “Gamebred” confronting Covington in the stands at UFC 241 in August 2019.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO