ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eQSXf5F00 Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 928,350 Americans have died -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 284 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 1,292 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 91 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Hawaii has the second lowest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Just as the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is lower in Hawaii than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are too.

To date, there have been 228,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii, equal to 16,117 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 23,794 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. In Hawaii, 19.0% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of Feb. 23, 2022.

These are all the counties in Hawaii where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop.
1 Mississippi 396 11,836 26,302 785,528 16.4%
2 Arizona 385 27,622 27,437 1,967,704 18.0%
3 New Jersey 367 32,711 24,233 2,158,820 16.6%
4 Alabama 367 17,938 26,067 1,274,129 17.4%
5 Tennessee 354 23,990 29,482 1,995,901 16.7%
6 Louisiana 353 16,465 24,870 1,158,918 16.0%
7 West Virginia 342 6,183 26,853 484,923 20.5%
8 Arkansas 341 10,292 27,052 815,299 17.4%
9 Michigan 340 33,998 23,441 2,343,162 17.7%
10 New York 340 66,466 25,048 4,894,882 16.9%
11 Indiana 337 22,575 25,057 1,676,797 16.1%
12 Massachusetts 335 23,109 24,068 1,661,206 17.0%
13 Pennsylvania 334 42,789 21,437 2,745,403 18.7%
14 Georgia 332 34,896 23,343 2,455,573 14.3%
15 South Carolina 325 16,537 28,505 1,449,247 18.2%
16 New Mexico 324 6,794 24,284 508,863 18.0%
17 Oklahoma 324 12,767 25,765 1,015,935 16.1%
18 Florida 324 68,955 27,185 5,790,325 20.9%
19 Rhode Island 322 3,402 33,539 354,617 17.7%
20 South Dakota 314 2,772 26,632 234,961 17.4%
21 Nevada 313 9,508 22,322 677,345 16.2%
22 Kentucky 305 13,647 28,295 1,264,329 16.9%
23 Ohio 304 35,493 22,633 2,645,679 17.5%
24 Missouri 300 18,351 22,654 1,387,860 17.2%
25 Wyoming 292 1,689 26,670 154,082 17.1%
26 Montana 292 3,105 24,637 261,722 19.5%
27 Connecticut 290 10,374 20,170 720,618 17.6%
28 Texas 287 82,435 22,707 6,517,258 12.9%
29 North Dakota 286 2,174 31,175 236,955 15.8%
30 Illinois 285 36,360 23,653 3,013,709 16.1%
31 Iowa 284 8,948 23,663 746,825 17.5%
32 Delaware 279 2,695 26,387 255,210 19.5%
33 Kansas 272 7,917 26,209 763,078 16.4%
34 Idaho 267 4,676 23,630 414,513 16.2%
35 Maryland 232 14,049 16,530 998,888 15.9%
36 Wisconsin 225 13,086 26,950 1,566,767 17.5%
37 Minnesota 216 12,131 25,033 1,404,662 16.3%
38 North Carolina 214 22,237 24,747 2,569,681 16.7%
39 Virginia 214 18,231 19,145 1,630,683 15.9%
40 California 210 82,873 22,416 8,867,026 14.8%
41 Colorado 205 11,681 22,853 1,301,611 14.7%
42 Nebraska 202 3,901 23,475 452,901 16.1%
43 Washington D.C. 192 1,314 19,532 133,697 12.4%
44 New Hampshire 172 2,333 21,652 293,697 18.6%
45 Oregon 154 6,456 16,368 685,953 18.2%
46 Alaska 150 1,108 30,950 228,237 12.4%
47 Washington 150 11,316 18,719 1,410,596 15.9%
48 Maine 146 1,960 16,446 220,117 21.3%
49 Utah 138 4,359 29,048 918,222 11.4%
50 Hawaii 91 1,292 16,117 228,934 19.0%
51 Vermont 88 554 16,464 103,116 20.1%

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Largest Native American Population In Every State

Prior to European contact in 1492, anywhere between 7 and 18 million people were living north of the Rio Grande on the continent that would come to be known as North America. As European invaders brought disease, war, displacement, and slavery to the new world, it is estimated that 90% of the indigenous population was […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

It has been about two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the highly transmissible omicron variant sent infection rates soaring to all-time highs in January 2021, the recent wave seems to be subsiding as cases are dropping nationwide.  But just as the U.S. has surpassed 900,000 deaths in early February, chief […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid 19 Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

104K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy