SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are on the lookout for two men, at least one of which may be connected to gunfire outside a local business. According to a statement from the department, 21-year-old Denetrick Holland and 19-year-old Dae'veon Nelson-Peterson were seen near Atlantic Street Grocery before noon on Wednesday.

SUMTER, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO