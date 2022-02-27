Forecast: Increasing clouds and calming winds

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The cold front to the northeast of Grand Rapids will continue to slowly dip southward this evening, bringing our temperatures down to the upper teens tonight. Clouds will continue to increase into Monday but will remain dry. A series of weak, moisture starved systems track towards our north this week! This will bring the chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Tuesday and Wednesday. West Michigan is expected to stay mainly dry this week, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems are possible. Any precipitation seen will be light, isolated, and have little to no travel impacts. A larger system is expected to develop for next weekend, initially bringing rain showers late Saturday into Sunday. Localized flooding is still occurring along the Grand River in Comstock Park as levels are over one foot above flood stage. Stay updated with FOX 17!

OVERNIGHT : Mostly Clear early, then partly to mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s, with north-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

