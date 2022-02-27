Neighborhoods get organized to deter crime

Wilsonville groups are concerned about recent criminal activity and are trying to be more vigilant to prevent and respond to more incidents

Due to recent criminal activity in Wilsonville, neighborhoods are taking steps to improve coordination as a way to prevent and respond to illegal behavior.

Charbonneau Country Club is starting a Neighborhood Watch program, while local homeowners associations in Villebois and Morey's Landing recently met with Mayor Julie Fitzgerald and Police Chief Rob Wurpes to discuss ways they can better protect themselves.

The neighborhood representatives that Pamplin Media Group chatted with did not express extreme alarm about criminal activity in the community, and overall crime data the Wilsonville Police Department provides does not definitively show a sharp uptick (the 12-month average for thefts was higher in 2018 than 2020 and 2021).

However, the major catalyst for this emphasis occurred two months ago when 16 car tires in the Villebois community were slashed. Wurpes mentioned in a recent Boones Ferry Messenger article that an increase in petty thefts has led the department to bolster patrols where criminal activity is occurring.

"Since we hadn't really had any incidents of that kind in the time a lot of us lived here, it got everyone's attention," said Rod Boucher of the Arbor Villebois Homeowners Association. "By the time we got done, we had 10 HOAs that were interested in looking at the problem and the whole picture of security in the neighborhood."

Along with more patrols from the police, Boucher said residents are starting to consider implementing more security cameras in places that currently are not covered, such as back alleys.

"It turned out our most vulnerable spots were probably the least covered," he said. "This neighborhood has most of its garages in alleyways behind the houses. Those alleyways didn't get a whole lot of attention. People have been adding extra cameras on the back side of their houses and making sure lighting works."

They've also started more communication between neighbors about avoiding potential security risks such as leaving a garage door open and reporting to the police when they see suspicious people walking in the neighborhood.

Jeanne Danielson, the president of Grand Pointe at Villebois, said speeding cars on Grahams Ferry Road and "porch pirates" have been a steady cause for concern in her area. She also said that they've seen teenagers survey the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

"We've been on the lookout for that. All the neighborhoods are aware and spread information via email and Facebook," she said.

The Park at Merryfield area has not experienced significant instances of crime, but homeowners association board member Michael Longacre said they're implementing similar measures as a preventative step.

"It's not really a problem for us, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be and maybe we should look at potential ways of preventing it," he said.

Along with forming a Neighborhood Watch in his own neighborhood, Longacre said many associations within Wilsonville are looking at forming an alliance to share information and tips with one another.

"This is not the police's problem. This is all of our problem, and we all have a role to play," he said.

In Charbonneau, country club President Gary Newbore said the community had experienced some petty thefts in recent months but that it had been working on establishing Neighborhood Watch for a while. This will entail having Neighborhood Watch captains who will coordinate efforts. The program "teaches citizens how to help themselves by identifying and reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods," according to the national website. The community already has paid security staff as well as cameras in key areas like the village center, and is adding a keycard system to places like the new activity center.

"We have a lot of elderly people here who are more or less defenseless, so it's imperative for our board to do everything we can to make it as safe as possible," Newbore said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.