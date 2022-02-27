ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Provides helper in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Provides assist in win

Wahlstrom notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks. Wahlstrom set up Kieffer Bellows' breakaway tally in the third period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Wahlstrom, who was last on the scoresheet Feb. 12 with a helper in a loss to the Flames. The 21-year-old winger has cooled off after a good December, and he's at 20 points, 108 shots on net, 61 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 44 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Tomas Tatar: Snags helper in win

Tatar produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks. Tatar had the secondary helper on Dougie Hamilton's insurance goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Tatar closed February with a goal and four assists in nine outings -- that's an improvement after a brutal slump from January. He's at 22 points, 86 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-11 rating in 50 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Blake Coleman: Provides helper Tuesday

Coleman notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Coleman had the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally, which was the game-winner Tuesday. The assist stretched Coleman's point streak to four games (one goal, four helpers). The forward is up to 25 points, 156 shots on net, 109 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 51 contests. As long as he's playing physical in a top-six role, he'll be a solid depth option in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Carolina did all its scoring in the first period, but that's all the support Frederik Andersen would need. Svechnikov also chipped in three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, and the 21-year-old continues to march toward stardom with 22 goals and 50 points through 49 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Racks up three helpers in win

Getzlaf notched three assists, including two on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Getzlaf enjoyed his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24, a span of nine appearances in which he was limited to just two helpers. The 36-year-old center's performance Tuesday got him over the 30-point mark this season. He's at three goals, 28 helpers, 89 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-11 rating in 46 contests overall while centering the top line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Troy Terry: Logs helper in win

Terry posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Terry set up an Adam Henrique goal in the last minute of the first period. While not as consistent as he was early in the season, Terry's still picked up five goals and five assists in 13 games since he returned from the COVID-19 protocols in late January. The winger has 46 points (13 on the power play), 114 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 51 contests overall. His role on the Ducks' top line maintains his status as a solid scoring option in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted point guard from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as Kylan Boswell, a borderline top-10 recruit, announces his decision between finalists Arizona, UNLV, Arizona State, Auburn and Illinois. Boswell is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

