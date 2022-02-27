ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Matt Roy: Collects pair of points in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Roy scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Pours in 29 points Monday

Fox recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 131-110 victory over Oklahoma City. Fox led Sacramento in scoring in the victory, though he struggled from the charity stripe and converted only one three-pointer. The point guard also tied his season high with 10 dimes, marking the second consecutive game in which he has reached that mark. Fox's assist numbers have been up since Tyrese Haliburton was traded to Indiana -- the former is averaging 6.7 dimes in six contests over that stretch as opposed to 5.1 assists per game prior to the trade. He has also scored at least 20 points in each of his past eight contests, making Fox a strong fantasy contributor after a relatively slow start to the campaign.
NBA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Earns pair of points

Sandin scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals. Sandin had been held off the scoresheet in his last six outings. He changed that with a helper on Michael Bunting's early goal, and he added the game-winner at 16:37 of the third period. Sandin's up to three goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 76 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 46 contests. He should be a lock for the lineup as long as Travis Dermott (illness) is out, though the two could be competing for one spot in the lineup soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches pair of points

Backlund scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane assisted on each other's goals in the contest. In his last four games, Backlund's picked up a goal and three helpers. The second-line center is still searching for consistency, but he's up to 25 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 52 outings.
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brendan Lemieux
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts pair of points Tuesday

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. In a much more McDavid-like run lately, the 25-year-old has seven multi-point efforts in his last 10 games. He's notched six goals and 10 helpers in that span. The superstar center leads the league with 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists), and he's added 211 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 51 hits in 53 outings.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Need to Keep Svechnikov on 2nd Line With Connor & Dubois

If the Winnipeg Jets want to keep their second line clicking as they pursue a Western Conference Wild Card spot, Evgeny Svechnikov needs to stay on it. Svechnikov has played on the second line with Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois for the past three games (plus one period of the game preceding them.) He scored his first goal since Jan. 4 on a deft deflection in the Jets’ strong three-goal first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday — a game where they collapsed and lost 6-3 — and scored again in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Logs First Career Hat Trick As Bruins Lead Kings

Jake DeBrusk had quite the night against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The winger recently was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and has been making the most of his new role, entering Monday’s game with a four-game point streak and five points in those games. Before a minute had passed in the second period, he had increased his streak to eight points in five games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Colorado Begins First Game of the Week at Home

Avs and Islanders meet for the first time in over two years. In the first meeting between the two clubs since February 19, 2020, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Coming off of Saturday's...
NHL
NHL

MARKSTROM NAMED 2ND STAR OF THE MONTH

Jacob Markstrom's stellar February has earned him Second Star Of The Month honours from the NHL. The Swede went 8-1-0 last month, posting a 2.04 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He also pitched one shutout in February, bringing his season total to a league-leading eight. Markstrom allowed two or...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 4, Ducks 0

Ilya Sorokin makes 34 saves in shutout win, Casey Cizikas and Ross Johnston post multi-point games. The New York Islanders got back in the win column on Sunday night, skating to a 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Noah Dobson, Casey Cizikas (1G, 1A), Andy Greene and...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

LOS ANGELES - The Bruins' season-long, six-game road trip rolls on as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in search of their fifth straight victory. The Kings, meanwhile, carry a five-game winning streak of their own into what should be an entertaining East-West showdown at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
Reuters

Reilly Smith's two goals lead Knights past Sharks

Reilly Smith scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Keegan Kolesar also scored a goal and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had two assists for Vegas, which won its 11th consecutive regular-season meeting with the Sharks dating back to the 2019-20 season.
NHL
Reuters

Ducks edge Bruins on Trevor Zegras' last-minute goal

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.
NHL

