NHL

Kings' Phillip Danault: Buries opening goal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Danault scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Danault scored just 3:43...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Strome: Buries goal in loss

Strome scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Strome got the Rangers within two in the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. The 28-year-old has collected two goals and two assists in his last seven games. Strome has 11 tallies, 37 points, 104 shots on net and 55 PIM in 49 contests, though his recent downturn on offense may have seen some fantasy managers in shallower formats cut him loose.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Yields two goals in relief outing

Petersen stopped 11 of 13 shots in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Bruins. Jonathan Quick was ineffective through roughly one-and-a-half periods, and Petersen didn't fare much better in garbage time. Both goals Petersen surrendered were scored by Erik Haula in a span of 3:28 in the third period. Petersen has gone eight outings (seven starts) without allowing more than three goals. The 27-year-old remains at 14-7-1 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Kings begin a four-game road trip Wednesday in Dallas -- they often alternate starts, so Petersen would be in line for that contest if the pattern holds.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Buries goal in win

Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and served two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. Yamamoto capitalized on some chaos in front of the net in the second period. The 23-year-old entered Tuesday as a game-time decision after missing Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes. He ended a three-game point drought Tuesday and now has 11 goals, 20 points, 72 shots, 68 hits and 30 PIM through 53 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Sets up opening goal

Howden notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Howden helped out on a Keegan Kolesar goal just 2:16 into the game. The 23-year-old Howden had picked up just one assist in the previous six games, though the Golden Knights scored only 10 times in that span. He remains limited to a fourth-line role, and he's earned 19 points with 36 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-8 rating in 41 contests.
NHL
Person
Phillip Danault
Seattle Times

Nashville spoils Sounders’ MLS opener with late goal

From bicycle kicks to diving interceptions in front of goal, the Sounders FC were splicing together an impressive defensive highlight reel Sunday — until Nashville SC worked its way behind the line late. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei had a kick save at the near post, teammate Yeimar Gomez Andrade...
MLS
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
#Islanders
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

