Kings' Alex Iafallo: Adds helper Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Iafallo produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Iafallo helped...

CBS Sports

Predators' Colton Sissons: Manages helper Saturday

Sissons snapped a six-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning. Despite his recent slump, Sissons has been quietly working on career-best numbers. Now with 21 points in 50 games, he's currently on pace to crack the career-high 30 points he posted back in 2018-19. Sissons is still playing mostly a third-line role these days, but he seems to have developed some nice chemistry with rookie Tanner Jeannot.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Dishes PP helper Saturday

Granlund notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning. Granlund has been a model of consistency this season, currently sitting with 41 points in 51 games (8G, 33A). He's also been very productive on the Preds' power play, as 16 of his points have bome with the man advantage (2G, 14A), leaving him tied with Matt Duchene for second on the team in that category. Granlund has firmly cemented his role as No. 1 center for the Preds this season, so make sure he's in your fantasy lineup at every opportunity.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Gathers helper

Johnsson produced an assist, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-2 win over the Canucks. Johnsson set up Jesper Boqvist's second-period marker. The assist was Johnsson's first point in three games since he missed a pair of contests with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old winger has been a solid supporting scorer this season with 27 points, 89 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-5 rating through 49 appearances. He's still a bit hard to trust in fantasy when limited to a third-line role, though.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Adds power-play helper

Andersson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Andersson got the puck low to Johnny Gaudreau, who fed Tyler Toffoli for a goal early in the third period. In his last six games, Andersson has earned six assists, including two on the power play. The defenseman is up to 30 points (11 with the man advantage), 99 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances.
NHL
Alex Iafallo
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
#Islanders
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted point guard from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ as Kylan Boswell, a borderline top-10 recruit, announces his decision between finalists Arizona, UNLV, Arizona State, Auburn and Illinois. Boswell is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS

