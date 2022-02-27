ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

HART: P.J. O’Rourke: RIP

By Ron Hart
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was my great fortune to have known P.J. O’Rourke. We served on panels, did media together and hung out some. He died last week at age 74 from lung cancer. P.J. will be missed. He made a generation of us, minimal government (libertarians), freedom-lovers who broke with...

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toledo Blade

Editorial: The cheerful irreverence of P.J. O’Rourke

P.J. O’Rourke wrote brilliantly about America, Americans, and the American government. Growing up in Toledo informed every aspect of his writing, wit, and wisdom. All with a bit of satire and occasionally sarcasm. He was the best writer Toledo ever produced and may ever produce. Mr. O’Rourke got the...
TOLEDO, OH
International Business Times

P.J. O'Rourke, Renowned Political Satirist And Journalist, Dies Age 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the American journalist, political satirist and best-selling author who rose to fame as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct humor magazine National Lampoon, has died at the age of 74. Grove Atlantic, a New York-based publisher of his books, confirmed that he passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: My thoughts on P.J. O'Rourke

When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late 80s at the American Spectator's offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Bill Clinton
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
WTVR-TV

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died. No cause of death has been released. However, USA TODAY reports that O'Rourke...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

P.J. O'Rourke, influential satirist and commentator, dies at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, an influential baby boomer satirist and commentator who defied the counterculture's leftward politics, died Tuesday morning. He was 74. Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed O'Rourke's passing in a statement. "Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ben Franklin Award#Americans
Houston Chronicle

Noted Conservative Humorist P.J. O'Rourke Dies at 74

P.J. O’Rourke, a former editor-in-chief of National Lampoon and later a conservative/libertarian writer and satirist, died Tuesday at his home in Sharon, N.H., at the age 74. The cause was listed as lung cancer. Probably best known for his work at Rolling Stone and his best-selling book Parliament of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTVB

P.J. O'Rourke, Political Humorist and Writer, Dead at 74

P.J. O'Rourke, the celebrated American journalist, political writer and satirist, has died. He was 74. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning following a battle with lung cancer, his publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR. The conservative-leaning humorist and political journalist's accomplished career began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

P.J. O’Rourke Dies: Satirist, Author & NPR Panelist Was 74

P. J. O’Rourke, the political satirist, NPR panelist and bestselling author whose early work with National Lampoon included contributions to the influential Lemmings show, died today of lung cancer. He was 74. His death was confirmed by his publisher Grove Atlantic, United Talent Agency and by Peter Sagal, host of NPR’s Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me program. O’Rourke served as a regular panelist on the NPR program. O’Rourke, who began his journalism career as a left-leaning Gonzo journalist before moving toward conservative libertarianism during the 1980s, wrote for such publications as Playboy, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone, where he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Tucker Carlson remembers the life of P.J. O’Rourke

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy