ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avGa5_0eQSSviA00

The Dallas Mavericks (35-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (43-17) at Chase Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $3,556,091 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,162,343 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@DavidEarly

Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.

If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:

3/6 Bos

3/8 Cha

3/13 nyk

3/15 orl

3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM

@NBABlackburn

The only teams with fewer losses than the Nuggets against sub .500 teams are the Suns and the Warriors. – 1:33 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Espn Home Tv#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Kd#Nuggets#Suns
The Spun

James Harden Has A Scary Message For The NBA

James Harden made his triumphant return to the basketball court as a new member of the Philadelphia 76ers in wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. And he has a message for the rest of the NBA. Speaking to the media after the 125-109 win over the Knicks,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Doesn't Care About Lakers Fans Booing Him At The Home Court: "I Got Three Beautiful Kids At My House, My Wife. I Ain’t Taking That Home."

Russell Westbrook has been under massive scrutiny this season. The 2017 MVP has massively underperformed since joining the Lakers and has been a big problem for the squad in the way that he plays. His lack of chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been one of the many problems his arrival has generated for the Lakers this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on Jordan Poole after Mavs meltdown

Playing without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors built up a 21-point lead against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Warriors melted down in the fourth quarter and suffered an ugly 107-101 loss. The Dubs’ bench was especially poor in the defeat, with Jordan Poole scoring just four points and missing all seven of his shot attempts in only 19 minutes despite Thompson’s absence.
NBA
SB Nation

Nikola Jokic threw a brilliant, no-look pass that somehow didn’t count as an assist

It’s easy to take Nikola Jokic’s casual brilliance for granted. With his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. essentially out with injuries all year, the Denver Nuggets’ idea of a successful season is just staying out of the play-in tournament. We’ve never got to see peak Jokic helm a playoff run with a healthy team, and it feels like some NBA fans hold it against him.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, waive D.J. Augustin

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan and are signing free agent guard D.J. Augustin. They also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Lakers were seeking depth at the point behind Russell Westbrook. Gabriel has seen action...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible video of Steph Curry making every shot pregame goes viral

It’s no secret to say that Steph Curry is a great shooter. But that doesn’t mean he still can’t do stuff 13 seasons into the league that leave us completely impressed. Video of Curry going through a pregame shooting routine ahead of his Golden State Warriors’ contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday went viral. In the video, Curry made every single shot he attempted.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy