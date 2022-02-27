Jazz vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz (37-22) play against the Phoenix Suns (49-11) at Footprint Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,033,132 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $2,783,594 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Californi

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@Suns

Back-to-back-to-back DA?

Oh we like that. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7g26ABGvr – 4:46 PM

@DuaneRankin

#Suns 60 #Jazz 56 H.

PHX: Ayton 17 (8-of-10 FGs), Johnson 13, Booker 12. Team: 51.1% FG (4-of-11 from 3). 24 points in the paint.

UTA: Mitchell 11 (3-of-10 FGs), Conley 10. Team: 45.1% FG (8-of-18 from 3). 24 points in the paint.

Turnovers: UTA 6 PHX 4

Lead changes: 4

Ties: 7. – 4:44 PM

@Suns

Halftime in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/ifvtdYUCyE – 4:43 PM

@tribjazz

HALFTIME: Suns 60, Jazz 56. Phoenix closes on a 17-6 run. DeAndre Ayton killing it from midrange (17p on 8-10). Don has yet to get his shot going for the Jazz (11p on 3-10). – 4:43 PM

@utahjazz

a battle in the Valley

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KlZ1cb0qwE – 4:43 PM

@andyblarsen

Jazz down 60-56 at the half on Phoenix.

– There’s a big difference between loose-ball grabbing ability in these teams

– Ayton hitting jumper matters, especially sans CP3

– Multiple times in the 1H where there were surprising disconnects on stuff like “what play are we running” – 4:42 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Plus/minus for the Suns’ starters vs. the bench for that first half is about what you’d expect: pic.twitter.com/b0IsnLP1Ij – 4:42 PM

@utahjazz

dro

o

o

o

o

p and go

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Bm0em4uhhn – 4:42 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz trail the Suns 60-56 at halftime. Mitchell hasn’t been the same since tweaking his lower leg in the first quarter. The burst hasn’t been there. Conley has 10. Ayton has 17 for Phoenix. He’s been great in the second quarter – 4:41 PM

@millerjryan

Suns close the half on a 17-6 run to take a 60-56 lead into the break.

Ayton has 17 for the Suns; Mitchell leads the Jazz with 11. – 4:41 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 60, UTA 56

Ayton: 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 8-10 FG

Booker: 12-5-3, 5-11 FG

Cam Johnson: 13 Pts, 4-6 FG

Mitchell: 11 Pts, 3-10 FG – 4:40 PM

@Suns

What a connection by the Twins. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y5osvYKNS4 – 4:40 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Good run by Phoenix to close the half. This will mean something later – 4:40 PM

@tribjazz

Mike is just really struggling against the Suns’ length. And Ayton is killing it on offense. – 4:40 PM

@DuaneRankin

Bridges tip-in of Booker missed 3.

#Suns up six. – 4:40 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Nice stretch here for Ayton offensively. Hitting all of the midrange shots to prop up the Suns’ offense – 4:40 PM

@KellanOlson

That’s 17 points for Deandre Ayton in the first half. Top-level touch is there. – 4:39 PM

@DuaneRankin

Ayton with 17 on 8-of-10 shooting.

#Suns up four. – 4:39 PM

@KellanOlson

Holiday back in for the last 2ish minutes of the half. That’s a good tweak to take a little more off Booker’s plate. – 4:38 PM

@DuaneRankin

Crowder on Mitchell, but with so many pick-and-rolls, you can count on somebody else is going to end up on Mitchell because #Suns are switching.

Ayton puts #Suns up two as he now has 15 on 7-of-9 shooting. #Jazz – 4:38 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz have gotten a pretty tough whistle in the first half. But they got a favorable whistle on Friday night. So these things even out – 4:37 PM

@GeraldBourguet

The Suns Gorilla just trampoline dunked over two human beings pic.twitter.com/PfB9BWGzf4 – 4:36 PM

@BensHoops

Coming out of the half I’d watch if the Jazz make a stronger effort to attack Devin Booker in isolation.

They keep running off screens and getting matched up with Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges who swallow up Conley and Mitchell’s size.

They can both beat Book off the dribble. – 4:35 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

2:49 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Phoenix 52-49….Cam Johnson is a really good basketball player and being in the starting lineup has unlocked him a bit – 4:33 PM

@DuaneRankin

Johnson with his drive and drop off pass of day, finds Bridges for layup.

Fouled by Gobert.

#Suns down three. 2:49 left in half. – 4:33 PM

@tribjazz

Gobert’s got 10 boards already – 4:32 PM

@utahjazz

How do you say 𝙲𝙾𝚄𝙽𝚃 𝙸𝚃 in Croatian? 🤔

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nB7MVJ1aGr – 4:32 PM

@DuaneRankin

Gobert with follow dunk. Has 10 boards now. #Suns down five. – 4:32 PM

@DuaneRankin

Each team has just four turnovers. #Suns #Jazz – 4:30 PM

@DuaneRankin

Booker lost ball as Clarkson with the steal.

Then he fouls Bogdanovic in transition. Basket good.

Misses FT. #Suns up five as Ayton scores on other end. Has 11. – 4:29 PM

@KellanOlson

Jazz already up to 10 second-chance points. That was an issue against New Orleans as well. – 4:28 PM

@tribjazz

Hassan has looked very engaged today. And the Jazz now have 6 O-reb this game. – 4:27 PM

@DuaneRankin

Bogdanovic for 3 on off-ball screen. #Suns down five. – 4:27 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton is having a nice game offensively and has made a couple great defensive plays, but this is the second straight game where the rebounding isn’t there. He just got his first board 11 minutes in – 4:27 PM

@DuaneRankin

Whiteside with the bow to clear space and jump hook over Ayton.

#Suns down two. – 4:27 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.

Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)

They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM

@KellanOlson

Snyder likes to mix and match his starters into the reserves. Gobert is now taking a quick breather, along with Conley. Good opening here for the Suns – 4:26 PM

@DuaneRankin

#Suns starting lineup back in.

Jazz have four of five starters.

Whiteside in. Gobert out.

Tie game as Johnson hits both FTs to give him game-high 13. – 4:25 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Jazz bench up 15-6 in scoring. Suns reserves are shooting a combined 2-for-11 – 4:24 PM

@DuaneRankin

#Suns not stopping the Jazz off the bounce of late. #Suns down 43-41. Timeout #Suns with 6:46 left in half.

Utah 7-of-13 from 3. Utah 16 points in the paint, Phoenix 4-of-9 from 3. 18 points in the paint. – 4:24 PM

@tribjazz

The frenetic pace has slowed, as the teams are settling into a defensive slugfest. House has made a big difference for the Jazz, who lead 43-41. Two FTAs for Johnson upcoming after a weird foul by Royce. 6:46 left 2Q. – 4:24 PM

@Suns

Right over the defender’s fingertips. pic.twitter.com/7wqq6jfNz6 – 4:23 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

6:46 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Suns 43-41 – 4:23 PM

@NBASarah

The Jazz have to be happy about being tied after the last few possessions – 4:21 PM

@DuaneRankin

Ayton block on driving Gobert.

Bridges in Ayton.

Ayton then forces another tough Gobert attempt.

The then exchange baskets. Ayton with nine. Gobert 4 and 6 boards Ayton doesn’t have a rebound yet.

#Suns #Jazz tied 41-41. – 4:21 PM

@BensHoops

Danuel House Jr.’s transition defense should get him 20 minutes a game on its own.

It’s such a huge difference from what the Jazz had from October-January. – 4:21 PM

@Suns

1️⃣K!

Congrats @Torrey Craig on notching 1,000 career rebounds! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7kDBhC0kUm – 4:19 PM

@millerjryan

Jordan Clarkson was upset he didn’t get a swing pass when he was open. He eventually gets the ball and take a 30 footer with 10 seconds left on the shot clock…. Can’t do that. – 4:19 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Clarkson was upset Conley missed him on the break and then took a 30 footer in protest – 4:19 PM

@DuaneRankin

Waiting to see how long it takes for Ayton to get a shot with this lineup. #Suns – 4:19 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Feels like we’re seeing quite a few floaters from Suns drivers before getting to the rim. Rudy Gobert effect there – 4:17 PM

@DuaneRankin

Current #Suns lineup:

Holiday, Shamet, Johnson, Craig and Ayton. Booker getting rest.

#Suns up 39-37. – 4:17 PM

@utahjazz

that no look connection 👀

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/K87fLkncS2 – 4:16 PM

@DuaneRankin

Johnson somehow took the ball from Danuel House Jr. from behind and scores off glass.

Fouled.

#Suns lost 50/50 battle vs. Pelicans.

Just one that one. Hits FT. #Suns #Jazz tied again. – 4:16 PM

@DuaneRankin

JaVale McGee with some ball handling before finding a way to finish over Gobert off glass. Tie game. #Suns #Jazz – 4:14 PM

@DuaneRankin

Conley 3.

#Suns down 3. – 4:13 PM

@Suns

Tied up. pic.twitter.com/94BOIYlpFC – 4:13 PM

@millerjryan

A few days ago, Quin Snyder said a 20-point lead in the NBA is nothing…

Suns led by 14 with 6:18 left in the first. The game is now tied 32-32.

Booker vs. Mitchell, Whiteside vs. McGee dunk off, both teams shooting well — we’ve got a fun one in Phoenix. – 4:11 PM

@tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 32, Suns 32. Utah closes on a 22-8 run to tie things up. Nice 3 from Gay, beautiful lob by JC to Rudy for a reverse alley-oop. 11p by Don, 10p from Booker. – 4:10 PM

@andyblarsen

And Jazz claw their way back to tie the game at 32-32 after 1Q.

It’s remarkable how visibly different Danuel House — available as a free agent to every team in the NBA multiple times this season — impacts the Jazz’s D. Just fights over screens and even helps at a higher level. – 4:10 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

End of a funnnn first quarter. The Suns and Jazz are tied at 32-32…..Danuel House jr. came in and flipped the game defensively. Cooled Booker down a bit. – 4:10 PM

@GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 32, UTA 32

Booker: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-8 FG

Cam Johnson: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG

Ayton: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG

Mitchell: 11 Pts, 3-6 FG

Jazz close 1Q on 8-2 run – 4:10 PM

@DuaneRankin

Gobert reverse lob finish. Tie game. #Suns #Jazz – 4:09 PM

@DuaneRankin

Rudy Gay 3. #Suns lead down to two. – 4:09 PM

@Suns

Returning the favor. pic.twitter.com/3fKNkjZRkN – 4:08 PM

@utahjazz

You might want to move out of the way

#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/5exb2r4Vpb – 4:08 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gay on the floor for the first time – 4:06 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz trail the Suns 32-26 with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter – 4:04 PM

@andyblarsen

Jazz are staying attached thanks essentially to Donovan Mitchell’s 3-point shooting. Booker has yet to be bothered on offense, though. – 4:03 PM

@utahjazz

Donovan MitCHILL 🥶

He’s 3/3 from three

#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/hIpNrbjLdx – 4:03 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Booker and Mitchell are bananas, man….the respective fan bases need to stop arguing over them. They are both fantastic basketball players – 4:03 PM

@DuaneRankin

Booker 5-of-6. 10 points, 3 rebounds, two assists. #Suns up 32-26. 2:03 left in 1st. – 4:03 PM

@KellanOlson

Friday night was one of those games where Booker’s elite shotmaking wasn’t quite where it normally is but boy is it in the building today – 4:02 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker is putting on a shot-making clinic to start this one. 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting early – 4:02 PM

@BensHoops

Danuel House Jr. having just a little bit of that extra versatility to his offensive game is a big addition.

Being able to create a shot for himself is huge. – 4:02 PM

@DuaneRankin

Booker with eight on 4-of-5 FGs. Hasn’t taken a 3. #Suns up 30-26 as Whiteside scores again. . – 4:02 PM

@tribjazz

OMG, Hassan Whiteside! 😂 – 4:01 PM

@DuaneRankin

Whiteside steal, one-handed transition slam over McGee.

McGee offensive rebound, two-handed cram over Whiteside.

Backup bigs going at it. #Suns up 28-22. – 4:01 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Hassan Whiteside got JaVale McGee off the dribble with the poster, so McGee gets him back with the put-back slam on the other end and talks to Utah’s bench about it. They were both laughing about it running back down the court – 4:01 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Javale and Hassan!!! That was fun!! – 4:01 PM

@NBASarah

We all wanted the Hassan vs. JaVale game and NOW WE HAVE IT 😂😂🙏🏼🙏🏼 – 4:01 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Suns were up 24-10, but the Jazz are on a 10-2 run after two 3-pointers and that 4-point play from Donovan Mitchell – 3:59 PM

@BensHoops

Donovan Mitchell has been in playoff mode since he came back from his concussion.

He’s shooting 45% on 10 three-point attempts per game over his last seven games. – 3:59 PM

@DuaneRankin

If Jazz don’t blitz Booker, he’ll get to a spot to shoot a jumper.

Mitchell answered Booker’s tough two with three, fouled by Booker.

Hits FT. #Suns up 26-20. – 3:59 PM

@NBABlackburn

Hypothetically, if the Jazz lose today against the Suns, they will drop to 23 losses on the season. The Nuggets are at 25 losses.

Jazz have the tiebreaker, but it’s not out of the question for the Nuggets to pass them and get a top 4 seed. Just unlikely. – 3:58 PM

@DuaneRankin

McGee, Holiday in for Ayton, Johnson. #Suns – 3:57 PM

@KellanOlson

Holiday and McGee first in off the bench for Johnson and Ayton – 3:57 PM

@utahjazz

Spida gettin’ started 🕷

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/lyaSiHhEwy – 3:57 PM

@tribjazz

Suns’ spacing and passing offensively, and physicality defensively are giving the Jazz all sorts of problems. – 3:57 PM

@DuaneRankin

Booker midrange. More under control, but #Jazz aren’t blitzing him like New Orleans did. #Suns up 24-13 as Mitchell hits 3. – 3:56 PM

@SmithRaps

I get that Chris Paul is hurt and that *may* be an issue but this Suns team is unrelenting and good – 3:56 PM

@Suns

Makin’ it splash. pic.twitter.com/oL8ADwVyqF – 3:56 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Jazz down 22-10…Phoenix is 9-10 from the field. Suns are playing their behinds off on both ends – 3:56 PM

@andyblarsen

9 made FGAs in a row for the Suns… Just so sloppy from the iffy Jazz defense. – 3:56 PM

@DuaneRankin

Cam Johnson guarding Conley. #Suns up 22-10 as Johnson finds Ayton with slip pass off dribble penetration.

Johnson playing like he wants that rookie extension before the start of next season. – 3:55 PM

@GeraldBourguet

When Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are driving and dishing like this, the Suns are impossible to stop – 3:55 PM

@NBASarah

The Suns are really good at basketball – 3:55 PM

@BensHoops

Jazz are going to have a hard time if the Suns shoot 90 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the three-point line. – 3:55 PM

@IanBegley

Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News – 3:54 PM

@DuaneRankin

Mitchell seemed to strain the top of his foot when putting the breaks on to throw a pass.

Then he held it for a minute, and went up to block a shot.

Still running with a limp. #Suns up 18-7 as Johnson hits 2nd 3. Has 8. – 3:54 PM

@Suns

This is the first time in DA’s career with back-to-back games with a three-point make. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8mGwzhW44n – 3:53 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Suns’ defense is ACTIVE today. Wasn’t there last game, but turning defense into easy offense is key for this group without Chris Paul – 3:53 PM

@DuaneRankin

Mitchell 3.

Crowder answers with 3.

#Suns up 11-3. – 3:51 PM

@DuaneRankin

Ayton 5, #Jazz 0.

Ayton: 2-of-3 (1-of-1 from 3).

Jazz: 0-of-3 (0-for-1 from 3). – 3:51 PM

@jkubatko

James Harden today:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 16 AST

✅ 5 STL

Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Harden is one of only four players to record at least 25p/10r/15a/5s in a game, and he and Chris Paul are the only players to do so multiple times (twice each). pic.twitter.com/AwSBYzemIe – 3:48 PM

@BensHoops

For the second straight game, the Jazz seem caught off guard that the game started. – 3:48 PM

@DuaneRankin

Ayton 3.

#Suns up 8-0. Timeout #Jazz.

Chris Paul off bench in Ayton’s face after as he walked to bench.

Then Mikal Bridges celebrated with him. 10:17 left in 1st quarter. – 3:48 PM

@andyblarsen

Suns out to a 8-0 start, timeout, Quin. Snyder wants a foul on the Mitchell drive. – 3:48 PM

@tribjazz

8-0 Phoenix start, as the Jazz are disconnected in their rotations and switches. – 3:48 PM

@millerjryan

Suns open up with an 8-0 run, and Snyder quickly calls timeout. Utah’s given up open 3s to Johnson and Ayton. – 3:48 PM

@NBASarah

Quin Snyder might have called that timeout just so he could go yell at Zach Zarba about what he thinks is pushing happening under the Jazz basket – 3:48 PM

@Suns

that’s a quick eight. ☺️ – 3:48 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

8-0 run for Phoenix to start this one. Threes from Johnson and Ayton and Quin Snyder calls time and he’s hot… – 3:48 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Much better, more fired up start from the Suns, particularly Deandre Ayton. Got blocked on his midrange shot by Gobert, but got him on the other end, found a quick hook out of a seal in transition and then knocks down a 3. Suns up 8-0 early – 3:48 PM

@KellanOlson

Two straight games with a 3 for Deandre Ayton.

Suns start with an 8-0 run. Timeout Utah. – 3:47 PM

@MarcJSpears

￼ Sixers guard James Harden had a 29-point triple-double with 5 steals. Harden (2022, 2018) joins Chris Paul (2009, 2006) as the only players with multiple games of 25-15-10-5. @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:47 PM

@Suns

👌 Corner Cam = First bucket 👌 pic.twitter.com/DZMDgfFSj0 – 3:47 PM

@DuaneRankin

Gobert block on Ayton jumper.

Ayton block on Gobert trying to go end to end after block.

#Suns up 3-0 as Johnson hits from deep.

First matchup between Ayton and Gobert this year. – 3:47 PM

@Suns

Sun(s)day morning basketball coming up. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FLpb5LFrxL – 3:44 PM

@utahjazz

5️⃣ five up! 5️⃣

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/zz7x4Jqx14 – 3:39 PM

@DLocke09

My guy @1041straight at 75 years old is the youngster of the broadcasters tonight. Al McCoy in his 50th year as Suns broadcaster is 89 and Hubie Brown on ABC today is 88 years old. Ron how about another 14 years? pic.twitter.com/t9z6SDQzyt – 3:38 PM

@Suns

Name this album cover. 👀 pic.twitter.com/jxVotSflBh – 3:36 PM

@WillGuillory

The Pelicans had a season-high 41 free throw attempts against Phoenix on Friday.

Joel Embiid and James Harden have attempted 37 free throws with 3 minutes left in their game today against the Knicks. – 3:35 PM

@DLocke09

Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM

@andyblarsen

Jazz/Suns commentators on ABC: Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Monica McNutt. Steve Javie will be also be available for refereeing commentary on h̶i̶s̶ ̶a̶w̶f̶u̶l̶ ̶c̶a̶l̶l̶s̶ ̶d̶u̶r̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶2̶0̶0̶7̶ ̶W̶C̶F̶ tonight’s game. – 3:30 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

Is [Devin Booker] going to be more of a facilitator?

Brian Scalabrine tells Frank Isola who needs to step up for the Suns while Chris Paul is out with a right thumb injury.

Suns host the Jazz now on NBA Radio! Listen: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/2a8JJjpK32 – 3:28 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Big lineup for Phoenix today. Devin Booker at the point, Cam Johnson and Bridges and Crowder all on the wings with Ayton in the middle

Means Mike Conley is going to have to guard way up. I would probably put him on Crowder. – 3:26 PM

@KellanOlson

Crowder making sure CP3’s shoulder is still good. Confirmed pic.twitter.com/WrOIFKVQ9L – 3:23 PM

@MichaelVPina

philadelphia’s free-throw rate on friday was 36.6%, per @Ben Falk. today it’s 48.5%. the highest ft rate any team has finished a season with (since the merger) is 33.4%, by the 97-98 utah jazz – 3:20 PM

@DLocke09

Radio only broadcast today with the @Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.

Make sure you join the #rotgang Radio volume up. TV volume down. Radio over your TV.

Synch it up. – 3:17 PM

@DLocke09

Donovan Mitchell is the #1 pick and roll guard in the NBA. Remarkably, he is doing it with three different screens.

Mitchell/Gobert is #1 in NBA

Mitchell/O’Neale is #3 in NBA

Mitchell/Whiteside is #4 in NBA

Hear all of Donovan’s action today on a radio only broadcast pic.twitter.com/MbhooJzXf7 – 3:16 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Anytime you take Chris Paul off the team, it changes things. #Jazz coach Quin Snyder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/S2wRmY9BUq – 3:06 PM

@Suns

Today’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/bfmQbg5Qo3 – 3:01 PM

@Suns

First Five! pic.twitter.com/zsyNouPwE3 – 3:00 PM

@PelicansNBA

Keys to tonight’s game in L.A. (via @Jim Eichenhofer):

▪️ McCollum, Ingram feasted, then dropped 60 points at PHX

▪️ Aggressive Pels season-high made free throws (33) vs. Suns

▪️ Valanciunas (18-17 at PHX) meets Howard (14-16 vs. LAC)

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/8vCXpHg3GU – 3:00 PM

@utahjazz

Mood: Ready for a show 😎

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/3exoqczUlK – 2:56 PM

@Suns

Rise and shine. ☀️

@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/nPUnJZXYT9 – 2:53 PM

@DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton from halfcourt. #Suns #Jazz pic.twitter.com/IHRggwBW6a – 2:52 PM

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (far end) and Donovan Mitchell getting ready. #Suns #Jazz #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/heYU1uvgMv – 2:49 PM

@DuaneRankin

Donovan Mitchell getting ready. #Suns vs. #Jazz pic.twitter.com/cAMDfI4jx4 – 2:46 PM

@TimBontemps

James Harden entered today’s game with an average of 10.2 assists per game, .5 back of Chris Paul for the league lead. He’s already up to 12 again today, after the same number Friday, and should make a real run at CP’s mark for what would be his second assist crown of his career. – 2:46 PM

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker getting ready. #Suns vs. #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/efMvYl7PKK – 2:44 PM

@LarryLage

Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer, who had 26 in his last game vs Ohio State, has 14 points in 8-plus minutes on 5 of 7 shooting (4 of 6 3) as No. 15 Illinois leads Michigan 23-18. – 2:32 PM

@KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky getting more strength/conditioning work in. First time I’ve seen him out here pregame since the injury. pic.twitter.com/vogCryDwvc – 2:24 PM

@MichaelVPina

apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM

@utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report:

*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (Non-COVID Related Illness)

OUT – Jared Butler (Right Ankle Sprain) – 2:02 PM

@BensHoops

Rudy Gay is back for the @Utah Jazz.

Jared Butler remains out, but this is the healthiest the Jazz have been since Christmas. – 2:01 PM

@Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gay is officially in for today against the Suns – 2:01 PM

@tribjazz

Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE today for the Jazz vs. Phoenix. – 2:01 PM

@NBASarah

Rudy Gay is available to play today – 1:58 PM

@millerjryan

Rudy Gay will be available today. – 1:58 PM

@andyblarsen

Rudy Gay will be available for the Jazz today. – 1:58 PM

@DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said #Suns didn’t have any on-court preparation for today’s game vs. Utah after having a back-to-back after #NBAAllStar break.

Calling a back-to-back out the break “humorous,” Williams said they’ll look at a bunch of #Jazz clips to prepare for the game. pic.twitter.com/oEs82WzcmA – 1:55 PM

@NBASarah

Suns coach Monty Williams on Donovan Mitchell shooting off the dribble: “We talk about guys like Dame and Steph, but he’s just as good and timely with those shots.” – 1:54 PM

@DuaneRankin

“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Aaron Holiday (ankle), who came into Sunday’s Jazz game questionable. #Suns – 1:48 PM

@andyblarsen

Monty Williams says the Suns haven’t been able to do any pregame on-court preparation for the Jazz this afternoon. Had a B2B T/F, then took yesterday off. – 1:47 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said “we’ll see” in regards to whether Aaron Holiday will play today – 1:45 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans shootaround update ahead of Sunday’s 9 p.m. CT game at Lakers on @ESPNNBA (New-look rotation performed extremely well in Friday win at Phoenix; New Orleans faces LAL three times in next five weeks; scouting report/lineup notes/keys): https://t.co/aYWANK821q pic.twitter.com/1jPsJxf3Bx – 1:44 PM

@Suns

Don’t miss out on today’s IOG and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!

🩳: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/QOWB1L5DKA – 1:43 PM

@utahjazz

No better day to #FlyTheNote than game day!

Show your pride by wearing a jersey, showing us your favorite memorabilia + MORE for a chance to win a trip to a road game 🛫

Post it on social & use the hashtag to be entered!

#FlyTheNote | @ZionsBank

https://t.co/OGvIjsTO6k pic.twitter.com/l7LHhLcYkL – 1:35 PM

@PelicansNBA

CJ and B.I. combined for 60 points in Friday’s win at the Suns 💪

back at it tonight!

🏀: Pelicans at Lakers

📺: ESPN (9 pm CT)

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ezt9Xp27a3 – 12:31 PM

@utahjazz

Midday game? Yes, pls.

⏰ 1:30 PM MT

📺 @NBAonABC

📻 @ZoneSportsNet

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QKt3oH3JsF – 11:58 AM

@Suns

Sunday matinee in Phoenix.

🎟 https://t.co/mysNsHdMpO

🆚 @Utah Jazz

🕜 1:30 PM

📺 ABC

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/M3BaYwMY1S – 11:52 AM

@coopmavs

Mavs road trip continues in SF and hoping for a 180 from their last trip when they suffered their worst loss of the season. GS tied with PHX for best home record at 26-6. All 6 losses by 5 pts or fewer. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @theeagledallas – 11:31 AM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Via NBA.com, #Pelicans ranked 28th in #NBA in bench-plus minus through Jan. 31 (-2.5). In February, New Orleans ranks fifth in same stat (+3.0). Jose Alvarado, Tony Snell were +15 and +14 in Friday’s win at Phoenix. Alvarado has been a plus in 8 of last 11 games – 11:05 AM

@TommyBeer

Over his last 5 games,

RJ Barrett is averaging:

29.2 points,

6.0 rebs,

3.2 made 3PTs

He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span

The other six:

LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka

tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM

@OlehKosel

The NBA world has witnessed a lot of passive-aggressive LeBron James this past week.

If CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram pick up from where they left off against the Suns, there’s a good chance that the Pelicans add to The King’s frustration. https://t.co/56xyj2KGFS pic.twitter.com/6LjHqHTX6v – 8:03 AM

@Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!

We do Western Conference bold predictions for the second half. Some Zion talk, some Jazz stuff, more Jokic, Mikal Bridges for DPOY? and plenty else.

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

YOUTUBE: youtu.be/HXO1Qv8ZWIM – 7:24 AM

@NBABlackburn

The only teams with fewer losses than the Nuggets against sub .500 teams are the Suns and the Warriors. – 1:33 AM