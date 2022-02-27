Pistons vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons (15-46) play against the Charlotte Hornets (30-32) at Spectrum Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,731,277 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,051,076 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

Away Radio: 950 AM or 104.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

@JLEdwardsIII

We’re entering the point of “the Pistons are winning too many games” on this app. I can sense it. – 12:24 AM

@JLEdwardsIII

The date is 10/28/17, and the No. 1 song is “Rockstar” by Post Malone. I’ve never been to LA or Cleveland. SVG is the coach. Only 4 current Pistons are in the NBA.

Detroit ended one of the oddest streaks in the NBA on Sunday. I wrote about it (sub $1):

theathletic.com/3153777/2022/0… – 12:01 AM

@hornets

“They made some big shots, we made some big shots. They just made one more than us. We had free throws, layups to close out this game and they didn’t go our direction. Give them credit. They made some shots, so we move forward.” – James Borrego

@basketballtalk

Watch Kelly Olynyk drain game-winner giving Pistons OT win vs. Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/wat… – 11:37 PM

@Pistons_PR

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee from the Motor City Cruise. – 11:20 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Kelly Olynyk’s buzzer-beater in OT thriller ends #Pistons‘ 15-game losing streak to #Hornets: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 11:12 PM

@DetroitPistons

The sky’s the limit for @isaiah__02 ✨

@omarisankofa

The Pistons entered 2022 with the NBA’s worst record at 5-28. They’ve tripled their win total with five weeks left to play, and are 10-18 since Jan. 1. Not great, but they’ve been better – 10:45 PM

@DetroitPistons

The 15-game winless streak against the Hornets is OVER.

@Keith_Langlois‘ article 🗞️ : on.nba.com/3srGnp3 – 10:40 PM

@omarisankofa

Kelly Olynyk hit a game-winner, and the Pistons snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Charlotte Hornets. Instant recap freep.com/story/sports/n… – 10:38 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Olynyk said he tips his hat to Dwane Casey because the team runs these end-of-game plays all the time, to the point it’s like, “We have to run this again?” – 10:29 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk on the last shot: “Kudos to coach Casey because we run these end-of-game plays ad nauseum … that honestly wasn’t the play, but you have to read and react in this league. I saw an opening and Killian saw it as well.” – 10:29 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk on building team chemistry: “We’ve done a good job of being together and pulling rope in the same direction … sometimes, you get to a point where things start to click.” – 10:27 PM

@omarisankofa

The Pistons’ previous win against the Hornets before tonight? Oct. 18, 2017. 1,593 days ago. – 10:26 PM

@hornets

@JLEdwardsIII

Kelly Olynyk on first NBA game-winner: “It took me nine years. … I got the game ball. Let’s see what I do with it.”

Said it was a fun basketball game not to only be part of, but watch. – 10:24 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk on how special the win was: “You can literally go top to bottom.” – 10:24 PM

@omarisankofa

Olynyk said tonight was his first NBA game-winner. “Took me nine years. I’m here.” – 10:24 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk on first NBA game-winner: “It took me 9 years … I’m here! I got the game ball, and we’ll see what I do with it.” – 10:24 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Detroit’s starting lineup last time it beat Charlotte: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond – 10:21 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey said it’s good to have Olynyk and Grant finding their stride after missing time with injuries and COVID. “It seems like they’re getting their rhythm back and game conditioning back. It’s good to see.” – 10:17 PM

@DetroitPistons

Bey was BUZZIN’ tonight 🔥

@BELFORGroup | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/pFdtvOZjBx – 10:16 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on vets contributing: “That’s what they’re here for; they have to help the young players. They have to step up, and they did in a big way.” – 10:16 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on finishing the game with Killian Hayes: “I thought he was doing a better job on (Terry) Rozier and using his size and slowing him down.” – 10:15 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he though Killian was doing the best job on Rozier, which is why he finished the game. – 10:15 PM

@omarisankofa

On closing the game with Killian, Casey said he liked his job defensively on Rozier and how he moved the ball. – 10:15 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “It makes you feel good to see guys coming together. They still shot 50%+ from the field.” – 10:15 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey said he thought Cunningham did a good job of playing with his hands back after picking up his third foul. “He’ll learn, he’s a smart kid. He got us really going in the fourth quarter.” – 10:14 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he thought Cade did a better job of playing with his hands back after the third foul, not doing the last swat. – 10:14 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham’s foul trouble: “For him, he’s got to learn. They’re going at him and getting the switches they want…he did a better job after he got his third foul.” – 10:14 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey on Isaiah Livers: “I think Isaiah’s going to be a player. He’s a shooter and you can’t get enough of those guys to stretch the floor. He has size, he’s smart. He’s the full package.” – 10:13 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers: “I think he’s going to be a player. He’s a shooter, and you can’t get enough of those guys to get out and stretch the floor.” – 10:13 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Casey on Isaiah Livers: “I love Isaiah. I think he’s going to be a player.” – 10:13 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Kelly O told him that was his first NBA game-winning shot. He also wanted to give a game ball to Killian Hayes for the patience to wait for Kelly on those reads. – 10:13 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Kelly Olynyk told him that it was his first NBA game-winning shot. Casey also credited Killian Hayes for his patience and poise on the inbounds play. – 10:12 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey said Olynyk told him that was his first NBA game-winner. – 10:12 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “I really like the combination of Grant and Bey on the court together; that’s been a project of ours, to make them interchangeable.” – 10:12 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey: “I was really proud of our guys. Another step of growth.” Noted the game had 20 lead changes, and that the Pistons may not have won this game a month ago. – 10:12 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on ending #Hornets‘ 15-game win streak over DET: “I was really proud of our guys; it’s another step of growth.” – 10:11 PM

@hornets

Terry: 33 PTS, 6 3PT, 5 REB

Miles: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Melo: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB

Kelly: 15 PTS, 3 REB

Cody: 13 PTS, 3 STL

PJ: 10 PTS, 6 REB

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey said it was not brought to their attention the last time the Pistons beat Charlotte (Dwane wasn’t even the coach). “We knew they put up 146 points on us last time we played them. That’s all the motivation we needed.” – 10:06 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on ending the streak vs. #Hornets: “The only thing we looked at was that they had like 150 points on us last time — that was the only motivation we needed.” – 10:06 PM

@hornets

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on team effort: “Shout out to Isaiah Livers, with his first NBA points.” – 10:04 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey: “I want to shoutout Isaiah Livers, his first NBA points.” – 10:04 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey on his 3 late in fourth quarter: “The intensity goes up … you’re not going to really get many open shots. If you have any daylight, you have to be ready to shoot. Cade made a great pass. I was ready to knock it down.” – 10:04 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey on the final shot by Olynyk: “I was going to the offensive glass hard, but then I looked like, ‘Oh, that’s good.'” – 10:03 PM

@DetroitPistons

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 28 PTS / 8 REB / 3 AST / 11-18 FG

🔹 @Jerami Grant: 26 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 11-19 FG

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey: “It was a great performance. The last time they put up 146 on us.” – 10:02 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey: “They were hitting tough shots and we were matching them — it was a great NBA game.” – 10:02 PM

@ctsbulls

Just finished watching Pistons-Hornets- outstanding NBA game..@Kelly Olynyk with a fade on the right base line as time expired propelled the Pistons to a W. Bulls in Detroit next week. – 10:01 PM

@DetroitPistons

@BallySportsDET | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/bzXYMW3w41 – 10:00 PM

@QCHspencer

I just don’t know. This #Hornets season officially reminds me of so many from the past and all I can do is depressingly shrug my shoulders. – 9:59 PM

@hornets

@omarisankofa

Wow. Kelly Olynyk knocks down the midrange jumper at the buzzer and the Pistons beat the Hornets, 127-126 in OT to snap a 15-game losing streak to Charlotte. That was a great game.

Bey: 28 points, 8 rebounds

Grant: 26 points

Olynyk: 20 points

Pistons have won 3 of their last 4 – 9:55 PM

@WorldWideWob

it’s over. Kelly Olynyk ends Detroit’s 15-game losing streak against the Charlotte Hornets at the death. pic.twitter.com/QvMHc2QWqc – 9:55 PM

@clutchfans

Lottery Race Update: Kelly Olynyk does his former team a solid with incredible turnaround buzzer-beater in OT! Rockets, Pistons now tied in win column. Standings:

1. Orlando 14-47

2. Detroit 15-46

3. Houston 15-45

4. Oklahoma City 19-41

5. Indiana 21-41 – 9:55 PM

@rodboone

Final: Pistons 127, #Hornets 126 (OT)

Welp, 15-game winning streak over Detroit is snapped.

Terry Rozier 33 pts, 5 rebs, 2 ast

Miles Bridges 29 pts, 10 rebs, 5 ast

LaMelo 17 pts, 7 rebs, 7 ast

Up next: at Milwaukee tomorrow – 9:54 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 127, #Hornets 126 (OT)

Bey: 28 pts, 8 rebs

Grant: 26 pts, 4 rebs

Olynyk: 20 pts, 8 rebs

Cunningham: 19 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts

Olynyk’s jumper at the buzzer wins it, ending #Hornets‘ 15-game win streak over DET. – 9:54 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

For the first time since my first regular-season game on the beat (10/28/2017/LCA OPENER), the Detroit Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets, 127-126, ending a 15-game losing streak to Charlotte and the weirdest H2H streak in the history of American professional sports. – 9:54 PM

@statmuse

The Hornets are 2-10 in their last 12 games, losing to the Pistons at home tonight.

They are 0-7 in OT this season. pic.twitter.com/tU5a76zqCC – 9:53 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons win it on a fadeaway jumper by Kelly Olynyk.

Of course.

#Pistons 127, #Hornets 126

That was a whole game. – 9:53 PM

@rodboone

Kelly Olynyk at the buzzer. Wow – 9:53 PM

@omarisankofa

Pistons win the jump ball, call timeout with 6.8 seconds left while trailing 126-125. Jerami Grant has seven of Detroit’s nine points in OT – 9:51 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Hornets 126, Pistons 125 with 06.8 left to play in OT. Detroit ball out of the timeout. – 9:51 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons win a jump-ball and get possession with 6.8 left.

CHA 126, DET 125 – 9:50 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart with a huge play at the rim. – 9:50 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons get a stop, but then turn it over in the final minute.

CHA 126, DET 125, 35.9 left.

#Hornets ball. – 9:47 PM

@hornets

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wMcI4dDxf8 – 9:45 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons might as well challenge that foul call here. – 9:42 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Have an overtime, Jerami Grant. – 9:42 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant momentarily stops the bleeding. Two bad post entry passes by Detroit to open overtime. – 9:41 PM

@rodboone

Terry Rozier has been ridiculous tonight. – 9:39 PM

@rodboone

PJ Washington comes up huge with the put back to send it into overtime. LaMelo got a steal immediately afterward and missed a potential game-winner that would have blown the roof off this piece. pic.twitter.com/bQ8NXbxbFG – 9:37 PM

@DetroitPistons

@hornets

GET ON YOUR FEET. WE’VE GOT OVERTIME.

@QCHspencer

Oh man, LaMelo had so much time to just take a breath and make a play. – 9:35 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons give up a tying lay-up with 4.1 seconds left, and LaMelo Ball gets a steal on the inbounds play and almost wins it.

This is wild stuff. Going to OT.

Deadlines by damned. – 9:34 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham misses the second of two free throws. Pistons up by two with 9.4 seconds to play. – 9:33 PM

@omarisankofa

Cunningham splits a trip at the line with 9.4 seconds left. Pistons 116, Hornets 114 with 9.4 seconds to play – 9:33 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham splits a pair of free throws, and DET leads, 116-114, 9.4 left.

#Hornets ball. – 9:32 PM

@rodboone

Up 3, Pistons fouled so #Hornets couldn’t get a shot off behind the arc. Miles Bridges makes both and it’s 115-114 with 10.8 seconds left. – 9:29 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons chose to foul, up by 3., and Miles Bridges makes both FT, so they lead by 1 with 10.8 left.

DET ball. – 9:29 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Headband Diq is in Charlotte and having a night. His 3 gives Detroit a 115-112 lead with 13.5 seconds left. Saddiq Bey has been absolutely pivotal to these last few minutes. – 9:28 PM

@omarisankofa

Clutch 3 by Saddiq, potential game-winner. Pistons up 115-112 with 13.5 seconds left. Saddiq has two offensive rebounds and five points in the last 30 seconds, just great effort by him. – 9:28 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey comes up big with a putback and a 3-pointer to put DET ahead, 115-112, 13.5 left.

This has been hoodrat behavior by several cats. Simply scintillating game so far. – 9:27 PM

@rodboone

Too many second chances given up tonight. Pistons lead 115-112 with 13.5 left. – 9:27 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey on the glass keeping Detroit alive. Tied at 112 – 9:27 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Great one-on-one defense by Cade there on LaMelo to force the travel. Pistons are down by two with 59.1 seconds left. – 9:24 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Hornets 112, #Pistons 110, 59.1 4Q

DET ball. – 9:23 PM

@hornets

What a pass by @Miles Bridges to @PJ Washington 😯

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Y6a8Anpxpm – 9:22 PM

@omarisankofa

That was a nice finish by Cade. Pistons briefly took the lead, but Rozier responded with a 3. Charlotte up 112-110 with less than two minutes left – 9:22 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham is doing what he does: late-game buckets – 9:22 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham went into the phone booth and turned into a bucket. – 9:21 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes gon finish this game? Okay … yeah. – 9:14 PM

@rodboone

Hack-a-Plumlee in effect. He missed both. Crowd groans. #Hornets lead 103-100 with 5:09 and they are shooting free throws the rest of the way. Usually, that’s a good thing. But with the Hornets FT shooting percentage … – 9:14 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Noooo…you get Isaiah Stewart back in the game and give Olynyk a pat on the back. – 9:14 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Pistons doing a little hack-a-Mason here late. – 9:13 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Hack-a-Plumlee? Why not?

#Pistons do it and steal a possession after Mason Plumlee missed both FT.

CHA 103, DET 100, 5:09 4Q – 9:12 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk (18 pts, 9 rebs) has been really good, with 13 of those pts in 4Q. – 9:12 PM

@hornets

Chef’s Kiss 😘

@rodboone

Montrezl Harrell is letting the guys have it during this timeout. Guessing he’s not pleased with the #Hornets confusion on defense that’s allowing Kelly Olynyk to fire off wide-open threes. Season-high 4 three-pointers by him tonight and he’s keeping the Pistons in it. – 9:07 PM

@omarisankofa

Seems like the Hornets shoot 100% from 3 in fourth quarters against the Pistons.

Kelly Olynyk is cooking, though, with three-straight 3-pointers of his own. Hornets 99, Pistons 96 with 7:11 remaining – 9:06 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Choose your Kelly:

Olynyk or Oubre

They’ve combined for five 3-pointers in the last 2+ mins. – 9:04 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Kelly O is keeping the Pistons within striking distance. – 9:04 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk sighting – 9:02 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons need to string together a few stops here and get the starters back in to finish. – 9:01 PM

@DetroitPistons

BIG BEY ENERGY 💪

@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/4tCqNyyz9N – 8:58 PM

@hornets

Your favorite NBA duo‼️

@LaMelo Ball ➡️ @Miles Bridges

@detnewsRodBeard

#Hornets will challenge that last foul call against LaMelo Ball on the drive by #Pistons Kelly Olynyk. It looked like he got some arm on that, but I only saw one replay. – 8:55 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Hornets 84, Pistons 82

Saddiq Bey: 21 points

Jerami Grant: 17 points

Hamidou Diallo: 11 points

Cunningham/Stewart: 7p each – 8:53 PM

@omarisankofa

End of 3: Hornets 82, Pistons 80. Pistons have a real shot at snapping their 15-game losing streak to Charlotte.

Bey: 21 points

Grant: 17 points

Diallo: 11 points – 8:53 PM

@DetroitPistons

This one is gonna come down to the wire.

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 8-13 FG

🔹 @Jerami Grant: 17 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 7-14 FG

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 11 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST / 5-8 FG pic.twitter.com/mqgJD0fgtB – 8:52 PM

@hornets

@Montrezl Harrell | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/DSyaYOyt2Y – 8:52 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/5PxgsFeiGL – 8:52 PM

@rodboone

End of 3rd Q: #Hornets 84, Pistons 82

Detroit playing scrappy and refuses to go away. Hornets are going to have to dig in to earn this one. Big fourth quarter with this the first game of a back-to-back. – 8:51 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Hornets 84, #Pistons 82

Bey: 21 pts, 4 rebs

Grant: 17 pts

Diallo: 11 pts, 5 rebs

Stewart: 7 pts, 7 rebs

Cunningham: 7 pts, 5 rebs – 8:51 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Livers is back in, at least to finish 3Q – 8:49 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey is not happy that nobody was back for that alley-oop play to Miles Bridges. – 8:48 PM

@hornets

T-Ro is cookin’ tonight 👌🔥

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PeasVyiy87 – 8:46 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes has been really good tonight. – 8:45 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes just … never mind. Somebody will have something salty to say, so I won’t even. – 8:44 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Hornets are on a 9-0 run and lead Detroit by four. Stewart and Cunningham both having four fouls is hurting the Pistons. Stew has been great on defense tonight, and Cade is obviously Cade. – 8:43 PM

@rodboone

Terry Rozier is cooking. Has 12 points here in the third quarter and is up to 23 (9 of 15) tonight. #Hornets are on a 9-0 run and lead the Pistons 78-74. – 8:42 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Hornets 78, #Pistons 74, 3:46 3Q – 8:41 PM

@eric_nehm

Bucks injury report for Monday’s game against the Hornets:

OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery) – 8:33 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/XHhGLxMVGC – 8:32 PM

@DetroitPistons

Tough move. Tough bucket. 🤧

@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/QZuIJNalOM – 8:28 PM

@omarisankofa

Cunningham has four fouls early in the third quarter. He’s staying in, for now. Casey left him in after he picked up his third toward the end of the second quarter as well – 8:26 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Cade has his fourth foul less than two minutes into the third quarter. – 8:25 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

That’s 4 fouls on #PIstons Cade Cunningham, at 10:51 3Q. – 8:24 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saddiq Bey did a 360 on that lay-in, and he was fouled. – 8:23 PM

@hornets

M3️⃣LO

@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/FVOO3IBElR – 8:12 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/XlGPRDHEoq – 8:10 PM

@DetroitPistons

Halftime lead 👌

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 6-9 FG

🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 1 REB

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 4-7 FG

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart & @isaiah__02 with 6 PTS each pic.twitter.com/ZfpNgr6eql – 8:10 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

It’s HBCU Night in Charlotte tonight — that’s back-to-back HBCU nights (in Detroit yesterday).

Another halftime step show, too. – 8:08 PM

@rodboone

Halftime: Pistons 58, #Hornets 54

Terry Rozier 11 points

Cody Martin 11 points

LaMelo 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:08 PM

@omarisankofa

Halftime: Pistons 58, Hornets 54.

Bey: 13 points

Grant: 10 points

Diallo: 9 points – 8:07 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant really got going in that second quarter. He’s got 10 points after a slow start. Saddiq Bey with a team-high 13 points.

Pistons lead the Hornets, 58-54, going into the locker room for halftime. – 8:07 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Half: #Pistons 58, #Hornets 54

Bey: 13 pts

Grant: 10 pts

Diallo: 9 pts, 3 rebs

Stewart: 6 pts, 6 rebs

Livers: 6 pts

DET has just 5 TO; CHA has 11 – 8:06 PM

@rodboone

Useless stat alert: LaMelo just passed Boris Diaw on the #Hornets all-time 3-pointers made list with 238. – 8:05 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant has his 3rd foul, at 1:05 2Q. – 8:04 PM

@DetroitPistons

LIV3RS! 👌

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Stewart has blocks on back-to-back possessions.

DET 53, CHA 49, 2:30 2Q – 7:59 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Cunningham has his third foul with 3:45 left in the first half. I need to see a replay of that one. – 7:57 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

That’s 3 fouls on #Pistons Cade Cunningham, at 3:45 2Q. – 7:56 PM

@rodboone

Eric Lewis hits Terry Rozier with a technical foul. Rozier was unhappy he was whistled for a foul on a Cade Cunningham drive. Replays showed Rozier was right. He didn’t foul him. – 7:56 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

The Hornets are purposely leaving Livers open. I know he hasn’t played, barely, any NBA basketball, but he was a 40 percent 3-point shooter in college lol. – 7:53 PM

@omarisankofa

The Pistons’ bench got extremely hyped up for that Killian layup lol. We rarely see Saddiq show that much emotion – 7:50 PM

@rodboone

Why are the #Hornets biting on the Pistons pump fakes from 3-point range? Detroit is 2 for 15. If they just guard the paint and force the Pistons to bomb away from the perimeter, the game is theirs for the taking. – 7:48 PM

@omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers just scored his first NBA bucket — a catch-and-shoot 3 off of a kickout from Killian. – 7:47 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Livers gets his first career NBA bucket, a 3-ball. He’s lucky his teammates passed up a bijilion open looks on that possession lol – 7:47 PM

@British_Buzz

Pistons forcing LaMelo to distribute and he’s doing a great job so far.

Issue is Hornets have 8 turnovers to Detroit’s 1 and have given up 8 offensive rebounds to Detroit’s 4. Pistons hustling and Hornets energy lacking – 7:47 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

That was a nice offensive possession to get an open look for #Pistons Isaiah Livers, who hit the 3.

DET 39, CHA 35, 7:30 2Q – 7:46 PM

@rodboone

The Pistons have 36 points. All but 8 have come inside the paint. – 7:46 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo.

Hoodrat stuff.

All the time. He comes in the game ready. – 7:43 PM

@omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers checks in to start the second quarter. Only his second game of the season after making his debut against the Pacers back in December – 7:40 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Livers sighting – 7:39 PM

@DetroitPistons

@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/ukLXswjJWM – 7:39 PM

@DetroitPistons

@BallySportsDET | @Hamidou Diallo pic.twitter.com/qAfCyKpV9z – 7:37 PM

@DetroitPistons

Off to a big start in CLT!

🔹 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST / 6-8 FG

🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 1 AST / 3-4 FG

🔹 @Hamidou Diallo: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 FG pic.twitter.com/FpDKhqyfy3 – 7:37 PM

@British_Buzz

Hornets help defense and rotations have been a step slow so far, Pistons getting inside too easily. Would like to see Harrell more involved on the offensive end

Always like Saddiq Bey whenever I see him play, nice player. – 7:37 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/7Bu1HY0soW – 7:36 PM

@omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 31, Hornets 28. Strong starts for Saddiq Bey (13 points, 6-8 shooting) and Isaiah Stewart (6 points, 5 rebounds) – 7:36 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey has 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. Doing it at all three levels.

Pistons lead the Hornets, 31-28, after the first.

Isaiah Stewart: 6 points, 5 rebounds

Hamidou Diallo: 6 points – 7:36 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Wljr1IdIZe – 7:35 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Pistons 31, #Hornets 28

Bey: 13 pts, 2 rebs

Stewart: 6 pts, 5 rebs

Diallo: 6 pts

DET shot 50% FG, but only 1-of-10 from 3. – 7:35 PM

@rodboone

End of first Q: Pistons 31, #Hornets 28 – 7:34 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Detroit has had some really good defensive possessions and then some terrible ones. Pistons lead by four as Diallo puts on a dunk exhibition. – 7:33 PM

@DetroitPistons

✅ Cojo steal

✅ Saddiq assist

✅ Stew slam

@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nse6EIkiTP – 7:33 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

It felt like #Pistons Killian Hayes actually was looking for that shot … stepped into it nicely and shot the J with confidence.

He needs to do a lot more of that. – 7:32 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Countdown to #Pistons Rodney McGruder making his first 3-pointer … – 7:31 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo, that rim has a family! – 7:30 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics standings watch:

1. MIA – 5.0 GB

2. CHI – 4.0 GB

3. PHI – 2.5 GB

4. CLE – 1.5 GB

5. MIL – 1.0 GB

6. BOS

7. TOR – 2.0 UP

8. BKN – 3.0 UP

9. CHA – 5.0 UP (currently playing)

10. ATL – 5.5 UP – 7:27 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Speaking of fouls…

The Monday Drive: #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham still learning to manage foul trouble: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:24 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Cade Cunningham has his second foul with 6:09 left in the first quarter. – 7:22 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his 2nd foul, at 6:09 1Q. – 7:21 PM

@rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Cody Martin. – 7:21 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Pistons can end this 16-game losing streak to the Hornets by triple digits if they can make open shots. There will be and has been a lot of them. BIG if, though – 7:21 PM

@hornets

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/czjaOwmfco – 7:20 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

FWIW, #Pistons Frank Jackson was listed as questionable, but he’s dressed in street clothes on the bench. – 7:19 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Hornets 11, #Pistons 10, 6:35 1Q

Stewart: 6 pts, 4 rebs

Grant/Bey: 2 pts each – 7:18 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his first foul at 9:48 1Q. This is becoming a thing. – 7:14 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Interesting that #Pistons Cade Cunningham changed spots with Cory Joseph on that inbounds play, and they end up with an easy basket. – 7:13 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

I mean, just call a play for #Pistons Isaiah Stewart to start every game. It has a 1000% success rate. – 7:11 PM

@omarisankofa

The Pistons have lost to the Hornets by 29 and 22 points this season. Third time the charm? – 7:10 PM

@hornets

📍 – BUZZ CITY

🆚 – @Detroit Pistons

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hneKoR1x70 – 6:59 PM

@hornets

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/hmBpvga3Ew – 6:52 PM

@DetroitPistons

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nT251YLNb6 – 6:48 PM

@hornets

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nscP4ejILU – 6:38 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

The Monday Drive: #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham still learning to manage foul trouble: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:24 PM

@DetroitPistons

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:21 PM

@DetroitPistons

The real reason behind No. 41. @SaddiqBey paying homage to his mother’s alma mater @unccharlotte ⛏ pic.twitter.com/Nx66JR2eyn – 6:10 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Livers in pregame. Again, no guarantees that he plays tonght, but he looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/n6wWCg9g45 – 6:09 PM

@hornets

INJURY REPORT vs DET

Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.

Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.

Richards (R Foot Soreness) is questionable.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gUvg4aF2EM – 6:07 PM

@DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/7rkdcuYPWZ – 6:01 PM

@hornets

Pick which player you think will score the first PTS in tonight’s game, then reply with HOW you think they’ll score for a chance to win:

🐝 2 Tickets to CHA vs ATL on 3/16

🐝 1 Autographed Item

🐝 A VIP Experience

Rules: on.nba.com/3voydQg | @sociosusa – 5:59 PM

@HornetsPR

INJURY UDPATE: @Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.

#AllFly – 5:53 PM

@hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Kai Jones and he will be available to play tonight vs. Detroit.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/FJgypsnfOh – 5:50 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder’s veteran presence: “He could not play in a week, and when you put him in there, he’s ready to go.” – 5:38 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “He’s a sharp kid; he picks up things pretty quick.”

He said Bagley’s been dealing with ankle injuries since his time with Sacramento, and he’s played through them here. – 5:37 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t want to take away Hamidou Diallo’s emotion and energy, because those are keys to his unorthodox game. – 5:36 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes in the second group: “He’s just got to be consistent; that’s got to be his next step, to bring that consistency.” – 5:35 PM

@omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey will play more power forward with Marvin Bagley III out tonight. Hamidou Diallo could play some 4 as well – 5:34 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III, said Hamidou Diallo could play some 4, and Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant could shift their minutes too. – 5:33 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey on Bagley being out: Said Saddiq will play more 4, Hami might slide over some. – 5:33 PM

@hornets

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM

Our entertainers share the advice they’d give to their younger selves as part of our #BlackHistoryMonth roundtable series! pic.twitter.com/LA18QCfRD1 – 5:07 PM

@DetroitPistons

⏰ 7:00 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/6CdR7affHM – 4:00 PM

@hornets

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SZcvmjy6SS – 3:37 PM

@John_Karalis

Not only did Hamidou Diallo get ejected from yesterday’s game for pushing the official, he has been fined $20,000 for it too – 2:46 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

Check out tonight’s pregame show on @BallySportsDET for a roundtable (okay, rectangle-table) talk with the #Pistons four Black beat writers, on everything from covering the team to our camaraderie on the beat and more. pic.twitter.com/XuRqUs50uf – 2:38 PM

@omarisankofa

Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday’s game. He also was given a technical foul and ejected. – 2:16 PM

@JShawNBA

Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a game official last night, NBA says. – 2:15 PM

@omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm) has been upgraded to questionable – 2:00 PM

@DetroitPistons

@UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/mwtoUlalVm – 2:00 PM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.

Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.

Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Now Doc has … James Harden and Joel Embiid together – 1:22 PM

Let’s end the weekend with a W, what do ya say? 🙌🏼

#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/WKhnl53R8T – 12:15 PM

@DetroitPistons

Our guy @Marvin Bagley got “𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘆𝘆𝘆𝘆 𝘂𝗽” for this one-handed slam earning Dunk of the Week, presented by @DraftKings ☁️ pic.twitter.com/mv97wNWR0R – 12:00 PM

@DetroitPistons

To learn more about the SHOP313 program, visit: https://t.co/MPHuh0h2jE. pic.twitter.com/l2dirLAFDB – 11:51 AM

@Pistons_PR

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise. – 11:14 AM

@LonzoWire

Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Pistons game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:12 AM

@rodboone

Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL for tonight’s game against Detroit. He returned Friday after a six-game absence. – 11:10 AM

@LonzoWire

All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Hornets vs. Pistons game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/hornets-… – 11:08 AM

@DetroitPistons

7 🤝 6

Killian sends a dime to Diallo for Assist of the Week, presented by @BELFORGroup. pic.twitter.com/iI2BNoI7GZ – 11:00 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

‘A loss is a loss:’ #Pistons can’t keep pace with #Celtics in fourth quarter: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:51 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons‘ Hamidou Diallo ejected after contact with official: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:50 AM

Tonight is all about hoops & HBCUs!

https://t.co/ogeHQAZdOQ | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/Be5sPHopr2 – 9:36 AM

@DetroitPistons

📺 @BallySportsDET

📻 @WWJ950 | 104.3 FM

💻 NBA League Pass | https://t.co/PV8hXiHMVQ

🤝 @Shopify | Scentimental Candle Co.

📍 @spectrumcenter pic.twitter.com/DpafR5dtQL – 9:30 AM

@DavidEarly

Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.

If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:

3/6 Bos

3/8 Cha

3/13 nyk

3/15 orl

