Nuggets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

 3 days ago
The Denver Nuggets (35-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) at Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,959,954 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,959,842 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:

Thoughts on Denver’s fifth straight win:

-Monte has turned it up a notch

-AG was scoring from everywhere

-Meh Joker still impacts the game

-Strong Boogie REALLy impacts the game

Plus……MPJ? denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295…3:46 AM

@DeuceMason

There’s always a huge pop for a BoJack appearance.

New podcast on what we liked about the Kings-Nuggets game plus plenty of wild calls.

@NBABlackburn

Still thinking about that MPJ Instagram comment like an insane person. – 3:13 AM

@JandersonSacBee

Nikola Jokic posts triple-double; Nuggets top Kings to stay unbeaten with DeMarcus Cousins despite efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…2:53 AM

@HarrisonWind

Monte Morris has 11-straight games with 3+ assists and 1 or fewer turnovers, the longest such streak in the NBA since Jan. 2002, per Nuggets PR. – 2:16 AM

The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to avoid starting a losing streak today when they host the Denver Nuggets, winners of five consecutive games and six of their last seven. Denver (35-25) is in sixth place in the Western Conference with a slight lead over Minnesota (32-29). So, the Nuggets will be highly motivated to make easy work of the Blazers, who have all but packed it in. The top six teams make the playoffs outright.
NBA
