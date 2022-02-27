Nuggets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Denver Nuggets (35-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) at Moda Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,959,954 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,959,842 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s fifth straight win:
-Monte has turned it up a notch
-AG was scoring from everywhere
-Meh Joker still impacts the game
-Strong Boogie REALLy impacts the game
Plus……MPJ? denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 3:46 AM
There’s always a huge pop for a BoJack appearance.
New podcast on what we liked about the Kings-Nuggets game plus plenty of wild calls.
📺: https://t.co/peJOdb0Y5z pic.twitter.com/V1RLHp0PEl – 3:45 AM
Still thinking about that MPJ Instagram comment like an insane person. – 3:13 AM
Nikola Jokic posts triple-double; Nuggets top Kings to stay unbeaten with DeMarcus Cousins despite efforts of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:53 AM
Monte Morris has 11-straight games with 3+ assists and 1 or fewer turnovers, the longest such streak in the NBA since Jan. 2002, per Nuggets PR. – 2:16 AM
Comments / 0