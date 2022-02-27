Pelicans vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) at STAPLES Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,579,129 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $6,065,408 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Away TV: Bally Sports NO

Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

Away Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Magic and Big Game reunited. #NBA75

⏰: 10:30 pm PT

5 hours till tipoff – who's tuning in tonight? 👀

🏀: Pelicans at Lakers (9 pm CT)

📺: ESPN

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA

All smiles in LA 😁

It's another #Pelicans game day! Here's @ErinESummers with the rundown ⬇️

Sunday Hoops & Honoring Stu 🏀🎙️

⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @SociosUSA

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM

@WillGuillory

Stu Lantz Night tonight, here are some lessons from the man himself.

Keys to tonight’s game in L.A. (via @Jim Eichenhofer):

▪️ McCollum, Ingram feasted, then dropped 60 points at PHX

▪️ Aggressive Pels season-high made free throws (33) vs. Suns

▪️ Valanciunas (18-17 at PHX) meets Howard (14-16 vs. LAC)

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/8vCXpHg3GU – 3:00 PM

#Pelicans shootaround update ahead of Sunday's 9 p.m. CT game at Lakers on @ESPNNBA (New-look rotation performed extremely well in Friday win at Phoenix; New Orleans faces LAL three times in next five weeks; scouting report/lineup notes/keys):

CJ and B.I. combined for 60 points in Friday’s win at the Suns 💪

back at it tonight!

🏀: Pelicans at Lakers

📺: ESPN (9 pm CT)

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ezt9Xp27a3 – 12:31 PM

@sam_amick

Late nights in Los Angeles 🌃

🏀: vs Lakers

🕘: 9pm CST

📺: ESPN

📻: ESPN 100.3 FM

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/Jkk2WMobSo – 10:03 AM

