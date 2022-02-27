Celtics vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (36-27) play against the Indiana Pacers (21-41) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,806,495 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $6,500,053 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers checks in to start the second quarter. Only his second game of the season after making his debut against the Pacers back in December – 7:40 PM

@RomeovilleKid

I asked Tyrese Haliburton about Noblesville junior and UConn commit Ashlynn Shade: “She’s the truth.”

Said he didn’t know who she was but recognized that she was a really good player pretty quickly.

I’ll post the video when I get it. #Pacers – 7:40 PM

@Tom_NBA

The Celtics have the fourth-toughest schedule remaining by opponent winning percentage, per @tankathon. – 7:37 PM

@John_Karalis

According to Ime Udoka, the dispute with the officials that led to the techs was over Indiana calling a timeout while two guys were holding the ball. Also says Smart told him part of the extended postgame conversation with the refs included an apology – 7:37 PM

@ASherrodblakely

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Pacers Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag & @coda_hq twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:35 PM

@BrianTRobb

New: Four takeaways as the Celtics get blown out by the Pacers to snap their seven-game road winning streak masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:32 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka was asked about not playing Al Horford and what went into that decision: “37 minutes last night (really day). That’s what went into it.” – 7:32 PM

@statmuse

Tyrese Haliburton vs the Celtics today:

22 PTS

9 AST

8-12 FG

4-6 3P

W

He’s averaging 20p/11a on 53/48/80% shooting with the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/b0qJi0cSSy – 7:31 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Houston took control of this game with a 12-0 run, lead 25-17 with 1:36 left in first quarter.

This is the first time Brandon Boston Jr. is playing first quarter minutes since the LA-Portland trade. – 7:28 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics standings watch:

1. MIA – 5.0 GB

2. CHI – 4.0 GB

3. PHI – 2.5 GB

4. CLE – 1.5 GB

5. MIL – 1.0 GB

6. BOS

7. TOR – 2.0 UP

8. BKN – 3.0 UP

9. CHA – 5.0 UP (currently playing)

10. ATL – 5.5 UP – 7:27 PM

@ScottAgness

Celtics’ Marcus Smart having a conversation with the officials for several minutes after the game. pic.twitter.com/X7FERfpST7 – 7:26 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Final: #Pacers 128, #Celtics 107

Seven Pacers score in double figures. Oshae Brissett (27), Tyrese Haliburton (22), Buddy Hield (21), Malcolm Brogdon (20), Jalen Smith (12), Chris Duarte (11) and Isaiah Jackson (11).

Pacers snapped Boston’s seven-game road winning streak. – 7:25 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

A 29-15 close for the Pacers means they not only hand the Celtics their first road loss in a month, it’s one of their three worst of the year.

128-107 is the final. pic.twitter.com/Z9b5bWhRXu – 7:24 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Pacers win 128-107

Tatum – 24 points

Brown – 23 points, 8 assists

Pritchard – 14 points

Celtics – 42.9% shooting

Celtics – 12-43 threes

Brissett – 27 points

Haliburton – 22 points, 9 assists

Hield – 21 points

Brogdon – 20 points

Pacers – 52.2% shooting

Pacers – 17-33 threes – 7:24 PM

@celtics

Final pic.twitter.com/WJp0p6ccGh – 7:24 PM

@TEastNBA

Pacers beat the Celtics 128-107. Wire-to-wire dominance, really. 7 players in double figures for the Pacers, including 4 reach 20+ points (Hield, Brissett, Brogdon, and Haliburton).

Fun first game with all three of Duarte-Haliburton-Brogdon available. A trio to watch. – 7:24 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lose to #Pacers 128-107. IND hit every tough shot, finished with 17 3’s and 52 percent FG. Tatum 24, Brown 23; Brissett 27. – 7:23 PM

@ScottAgness

Pacers with a quality 128-107 win over the Celtics, who had won 11 of 12.

They shot it well from 3 (17/33), at the FT line (17/20) and won the glass. Four starters with 20+, led by Brissett’s 27.

Up next: Monday in Orlando. – 7:22 PM

@BrandonRahbar

Pacers beat the mighty Celtics but couldn’t beat the mightier SGA + Tre Mann. – 7:19 PM

@TEastNBA

Pacers up 20, and Rick Carlisle clears his (health) bench. Keifer Sykes and Terry Taylor check in. Pacers are going to win. – 7:18 PM

@tvabby

Marcus Smart and Ime Udoka T’d up by head official Kane Fitzgerald for refusing to stop arguing through the timeout. – 7:17 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

This feels like one where you tip your cap to the Pacers and move on. Boston played better in the second half, but Indiana made some really difficult shots.

Missed opportunity, but winning a back-to-back on the road is never easy, no matter who the opponent is. – 7:16 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

The 4-week, 7-game road win streak for the Celtics will end tonight in Indiana.

120-104, Pacers, 2:54 to play.

Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts are about to make their Celtics debuts, they will be the 24th and 25th players to play for Boston this year. – 7:16 PM

@tvabby

Line change coming for the #Celtics. Waiving the white flag. Down 16 with 3 minutes to go in the 4th on the second night of a back-to-back. – 7:13 PM

@TEastNBA

Kelan Martin at the scorers table, ready to check in for his first minutes as a Celtic.

Fittingly, they will come against the Pacers. – 7:13 PM

@BrianTRobb

After watching this performance against the Pacers, I guess Al Horford is the MVP of the Celtics defense? – 7:12 PM

@ByJayKing

With 4:07 left, the Pacers have already scored more than any Celtics opponent since the Bucks on Christmas Day. The next Pacers bucket will give them more points than any Celtics opponent since the Jazz scored 137 on Dec. 3. – 7:12 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Pacers are making every tough shot, and Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett have combined for eight 3-pointers. #Celtics just don’t have it tonight. – 7:11 PM

@ScottAgness

Jalen Smith, the newest Pacer, has his second double-double (12/10) in five games. Averaging 13ppg as a Pacer as he gets valuable minutes, although it makes it even more unlikely that he’ll be back next season. – 7:10 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Great defense by the Celtics.

Pritchard holds off Smith in the post. Good closeouts by Boston.

Smith ends up tipping the ball in.

Next Pacers trip, Smith hits a very well-contested three.

This has been one of those games where shit just kind of happens. – 7:09 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Three three-pointers for the Celtics on the same trip and all three rimmed out.

Just one of those nights. – 7:07 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

May just not be the #Celtics night. Brown’s 3 cut it to 7, but Hield hits a fadeaway 3 with two defenders in his face, a BOS turnover and a Hield layup. IND 104, BOS 92 with 7:27 left. – 7:04 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

That might do it.

Celtics cut it to seven, Hield hits a prayer, then a turnover and a layup and the Pacers are back up 12. – 7:04 PM

@TEastNBA

Quick 5 points from Buddy Hield to get the Pacers lead back to 12, and Ime Udoka calls a timeout. Pacers still playing a very efficient game, Boston looks sluggish. – 7:04 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Boston’s defense just isn’t connected tonight at all. Hanging around, but can’t string together stops. – 7:03 PM

@John_Karalis

The Celtics offense is slow. The “point-5” decisions that they’ve been making lately aren’t there. A whole lot more holding of the ball for too long and Indy defense getting set – 7:00 PM

@BrianTRobb

Tatum settling a bit too much tonight. – 6:59 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Pacers lead 93-82 after three

Brown – 20/4/6

Tatum – 17 points

Rob – 10/10/2/1/4

Smart – 11/3/7

White – 11 points

Celtics – 45.7% shooting

Celtics – 8-29 threes

Brissett – 25 points

Brogdon – 20/5/5

Haliburton – 18 points

Pacers – 48.5% shooting

Pacers – 14-26 threes – 6:56 PM

@celtics

3 down, 1 to go pic.twitter.com/sQswQSOGWM – 6:56 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics trail #Pacers 93-82 after 3Q. Defense was a tad better but some bad fouls and tough IND shot making. Brown 20, Tatum 17, White 11; Brissett 25, Brodgon 20, Haliburton 18. – 6:55 PM

@RomeovilleKid

End of 3Q: #Pacers 93, #Celtics 82

Oshae Brissett has 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon 20 and Tyrese Haliburton 18.

Jaylen Brown has 20 and Jayson Tatum 17. – 6:55 PM

@TEastNBA

Pacers up on the Celtics after three quarters, 93-82. That quarter was much slower than the first half, but the Pacers found enough offense to keep pace with Boston.

Brogdon, Brissett, and Haliburton have combined for 63 points. – 6:54 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Tatum has four fouls now. Still a long way to go in this one, despite this third quarter taking approximately an hour to play. – 6:51 PM

@John_Karalis

I really don’t know what’s going to happen with that challenge. That didn’t look like an offensive foul on Tatum. It seems like the same kind of foul-hunting gather everyone makes. – 6:50 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Call stands. Foul on Tatum. #Celtics #Pacers – 6:49 PM

@tvabby

Took the staff a little longer than they’d like to review the tape, but the #Celtics are challenging the offensive foul call on Jayson Tatum. – 6:49 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka is challenging that offensive foul call on Jayson Tatum. – 6:48 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Ime is going to challenge this offensive foul by Tatum. A big call. #Celtics #Pacers – 6:48 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

24 points for Oshae Brissett.

His career-high is 31, set last season. – 6:48 PM

@TEastNBA

Oshae Brissett just put together the most creative dribble package I’ve ever seen from him. Slick move along the baseline to get the and-1. Pacers back up 10. – 6:47 PM

@John_Karalis

Haliburton is hitting some ridiculous shots in this game – 6:45 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton just threw running a hook shot in over Derrick White. Wow. #Pacers – 6:45 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

This game went from a track meet to a rock right and that favors the Celtics. They’re chipping away now.

Or hitting singles in Brad Stevens parlance. – 6:45 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Looked like Buddy Hield limped off after calling for a sub. Something to keep an eye on. – 6:44 PM

@tvabby

Buddy Hield calls for a sub favoring his right leg. – 6:43 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics in the bonus for final 3:46 of 3Q, perhaps the longest Q in NBA history. – 6:43 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

I think we’re getting mad Jaylen here. #Celtics #Pacers – 6:40 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Tech on Jaylen Brown who took exception to the physicality by Goga Bitadze. Bitadze basically ran him over to get post position and Brown got up and shoved him. Buddy Hield made the tech free throw. #Pacers – 6:39 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Tech on Jaylen. Jump ball. #Celtics #Pacers.

Bitadze trucked Jaylen in the pain and Jaylen got up and pushed him back. – 6:38 PM

@TEastNBA

Technical foul on Jaylen Brown for shoving Goga. Free throw and the ball for the Pacers. – 6:38 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams shoots 72.8% from the field this year.

He’s “only” 5-of-10 tonight. – 6:37 PM

@ScottAgness

That’s a technical foul on Jaylen Brown. Bitadze tried to post and pushed him aside. Brown fell down, got up, and shoved him. – 6:37 PM

@celtics

Defense ↔️ Offense pic.twitter.com/56KXbWxul1 – 6:37 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown wants all the smoke with Goga Bitadze, pushed Robert Williams away to get some more words. #Celtics #Pacers – 6:35 PM

@ByJayKing

Bunnies could soon be extinct. Robert Williams is smoking them all. – 6:33 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics have lost 13 straight games (0-9 this year) when trailing by 19 or more.

It’s down to 10 now, 80-70 – 6:33 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Pacers have made a million threes and Rob just missed three shots in a row at the rim.

Might not be the Celtics night. – 6:31 PM

@ByJayKing

Marcus Smart was furious the ref didn’t just give Jayson Tatum the ball to shoot his free throws, and instead gave more time to the Pacers to consider challenging the call. – 6:25 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Career high six 3-pointers for Oshae Brissett. Been that kind of night for the #Celtics. #Pacers – 6:25 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett is down. Looks like he got elbowed by Jayson Tatum but Brissett was called for a foul. #Pacers – 6:25 PM

@ByJayKing

Did Oshae Brissett just do the Steph Curry spin around before the 3 goes in things? – 6:23 PM

@RomeovilleKid

New career-high SIX 3s for Oshae Brissett. #Pacers – 6:23 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett has tied his career-high with five 3s. #Pacers lead 73-56. – 6:20 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

The five 3-pointers ties a career high for Oshae Brissett. It’s 10:49 left in 3Q. #Celtics #Pacers – 6:20 PM

@John_Karalis

7-1 start to the 3rd quarter for Indy so…. no cold streak yet.

Celtics are sleepwalking on defense. Jaylen has not been good – 6:19 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics just look tired. Down 17 early in 3Q. Indiana’s speed and ball movement has been stellar. – 6:18 PM

@ByJayKing

The Celtics are just getting lit up. Ime Udoka with another frustrated timeout with 10:49 left in the third. – 6:18 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

The Pacers open the second half with a, you guessed it, three-pointer! – 6:17 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett with another 3 to start the second half. #Pacers – 6:16 PM

@TheSteinLine

The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:11 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Water almost always finds its level, but Boston has to be better with their switching and their closeouts. Indiana hit a ton of threes, but a lot of them were wide-open. – 6:06 PM

@Tom_NBA

I understand Ime’s impulse to sit everyone down and yell, but Oshae Brissett has a season-high in 3s in the first half and Tyrese Haliburton made a half-court shot so sometimes you just are a little unlucky. – 6:05 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Halftime: #Pacers 66, #Celtics 55

Tyrese Haliburton has four 3s, including one from the logo, and a game-high 16 points. Oshae Brissett has four 3s, too, and 13 points. Malcolm Brogdon with 14 points.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 10 points. – 6:03 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Pacers lead 66-55 at the half

Tatum – 10 points

Brown – 10 points, 5 assists

White – 9 points

Celtics – 46.8% shooting

Celtics – 7-24 three-pointers

Haliburton – 16 points

Brogdon – 14 points

Brissett – 13 points

Pacers – 52.3% shooting

Pacers – 12-20 three-pointers – 6:03 PM

@John_Karalis

When shots like Haliburton’s logo shot drop like that, you just have to hope that 60% shooting from 3 is unsustainable and that a cold streak is coming. C’s need to tighten up defensively and keep attacking the paint on offense – 6:02 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics have a disastrous 2Q, allow 39 pts and eight 3-pointers, trail #Pacers 66-55. Brown 10, Tatum 10, RWillians 8. Haliburton 16, Brogdon 14, Brissett 13. – 6:02 PM

@celtics

Halftime in Indy pic.twitter.com/h1O1VE2jOS – 6:02 PM

@BrianTRobb

Celtics give up 39 second quarter points to the 20-41 Pacers. They are down 66-55 at half. – 6:02 PM

@TEastNBA

Pacers on fire from deep. They are 12/20 from beyond the arc as we reach halftime, and they lead Boston 66-55.

The franchise record for Indiana is 21 made threes, which happened twice last season. Brissett and Haliburton both hit 4 in that half. – 6:01 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

What a prayer answered from Haliburton. – 6:00 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

And now Haliburton just hits a 38-footer. #Pacers #Celtics – 6:00 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

This is the worst the Celtics have played defensively in a long time. – 5:59 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Pacers average 11.8 3-pointers per game. They have 11 late in the 2Q. #Celtics – 5:59 PM

@BrianTRobb

Pacers are shooting well but some pretty bad Celtics closeouts tonight. – 5:58 PM

@celtics

Rob throwin’ down the lob 💥 pic.twitter.com/fdpaTxwdHe – 5:58 PM

@John_Karalis

Robert Williams’ alley oop gave Boston a 39-38 lead. 18-7 Indiana since then. Both teams taking a lot of 3’s… Indy’s the team making them – 5:56 PM

@BrianTRobb

Celtics are trailing by 10 on the road for the first time in a month. – 5:55 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Indiana is up to 10-of-17 on three-pointers now. That’s pushed the Pacers led to 10. – 5:55 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Pacers are punishing the #Celtics from the 3-point line. They have six in the 2Q and now lead BOS by 10. – 5:54 PM

@TEastNBA

Oshae Brissett suddenly feeling it. He’s got 4 threes tonight and just made a couple nice defensive plays. He’s playing well tonight, Pacers are crushing in his minutes. – 5:54 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Chris Duarte 3 gives the #Pacers a 56-46 lead. – 5:54 PM

@tvabby

Daniel Theis no shame in banking a three from the top of the key! – 5:53 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Oshae Brissett with his FOURTH 3! He’s playing really well so far today in a back-and-forth game. #Pacers – 5:53 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum, back in the game after early foul trouble, just became the 3rd player in the NBA this year to cross over 1,500 points.

He and Trae Young go head to head Tuesday in Boston pic.twitter.com/ORPXIJOYE0 – 5:50 PM

@BrianTRobb

Celtics with a 17-4 edge in bench points so far. – 5:46 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Duane Washington really struggled in his minutes. Got his shot blocked, missed a layup, commits a turnover and then fouls. He subs out for Chris Duarte, who just threw an alley-oop to Jalen Smith. #Pacers – 5:46 PM

@John_Karalis

Too much settling for 3-pointers against the Pacers zone. Smart is checking in… watch for him to start getting into the middle of it – 5:45 PM

@tvabby

Loving the bench presence of #Celtics 10-day guy Malik Fitts. He’s sitting right next to the coaches and is the first guy up the moment something happens. Waived his finger at Oshae Brissett for trying to dunk on Rob Williams. – 5:44 PM

@John_Karalis

Maybe Daniel Theis wasn’t the issue in the double big lineups last season – 5:43 PM

@Pacers

1st quarter in the books. pic.twitter.com/iUIqQCLcs1 – 5:40 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with his third 3. Don’t know why they keep going under the screen. #Pacers – 5:40 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Tatum starts the 2Q. #Celtics – 5:39 PM

@celtics

Q1 done ✅ pic.twitter.com/rmpnKLVxmc – 5:38 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 30-27 after one

White – 7 points

Brown – 6 points

Pritchard – 6 points

Celtics – 50% shooting

Celtics – 4-10 three-pointers

Brogdon – 10 points

Haliburton – 8 points

Duarte – 4 points

Pacers – 42.1% shooting

Pacers – 4-9 three-pointers – 5:38 PM

@RomeovilleKid

End of 1Q: #Celtics 30, #Pacers 27

Malcolm Brogdon leads all scorers with 10 points. – 5:38 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #Pacers 30-27 after 1Q. IND scored 18 points in the first 4:40 of 1Q but BOS stepped up defense. White 7, Pritchard 6; Brogdon 10. – 5:38 PM

@TEastNBA

Pacers score just 3 points in the final 5:08 of the first quarter and trail the Celtics 30-27 after 1. Brogdon and Haliburton have 18 of the team’s 27 points, other Pacers were 3/13 combined. – 5:37 PM

@AndrewGreif

The Clippers’ last game against Houston, a 31-point blowout, was the last time since the trade deadline that Brandon Boston Jr. has played extended minutes. Ty Lue strongly hinted Boston will get more of a look tonight against the Rockets again. – 5:37 PM

@BrianTRobb

Payton Pritchard is up to 44 percent shooting from 3-point range in February. – 5:35 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

It’s a Dominican thing: Chris Duarte walks up to the #Celtics bench to give Al Horford a handshake as play was about to resume. #Pacers – 5:35 PM

@John_Karalis

Payton Pritchard in on fire like it’s NBA Jam – 5:34 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Pritchard is at it again, back to back threes. #Celtics up 3. – 5:33 PM

@ByJayKing

Payton Pritchard picking up righht where he left off. – 5:33 PM

@John_Karalis

Grant Williams throw an alley oop to Robert Williams…. except it was Daniel Theis who is on the floor – 5:32 PM

@celtics

JB ➡️ Theis for the jam pic.twitter.com/zXWupt4eEs – 5:32 PM

@TEastNBA

Haliburton, Smith, Duarte, and Jackson all of the floor at the same time for the Pacers right now. Carlisle going young here for a stretch. – 5:25 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze checks out after two fouls in three minutes. #Pacers – 5:25 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Daniel Theis was the first big off the bench.

Again, Al Horford hasn’t been ruled out, but things seem to be pointing to him getting a rest day. – 5:24 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

The #Celtics have good Derrick White here tonight – 5:24 PM

@John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown has gone for a couple of pump fakes.. an old bad habit of his.. and it cost him a Brogdon layup and this foul – 5:24 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith now on the court together. Terry Taylor hasn’t checked in yet. #Pacers – 5:22 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Not great ball movement from the Celtics so far today. Lots of one and no-pass possessions.

Until that last one…of course. – 5:21 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Great defense by Malcolm Brogdon on Jaylen Brown. And then scores on the other end. #Pacers – 5:21 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Goga Bitadze checks in before Jalen Smith. Chris Duarte is in for Tyrese Haliburton. #Pacers – 5:19 PM

@Tom_NBA

The Celtics gave up the fewest made 3-pointers per game over their last 15 (9.9/game), but the Pacers have four already. – 5:19 PM

@John_Karalis

Tatum has 2 early fouls and the Pacers are really dictating the tempo right now, which equals an early 5 point deficit – 5:18 PM

@Murf56

Four of Pacers’ last five baskets are 3-pointers. – 5:18 PM

@TEastNBA

The Pacers are hot to start this game – they have 18 points in under 5 minutes. Brogdon and Haliburton have each hit two 3s already. – 5:17 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Three straights 3s. Two by Tyrese Haliburton and the last one by Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers lead 18-13. – 5:17 PM

@John_Karalis

Marcus Smart is 1-2 from 3 so far, which puts him at 38 for 94, 40.4%, since January 1 – 5:16 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton with a pull up 3 in transition. Gotta be more aggressive and that’s a good start. #Pacers – 5:15 PM

@ByJayKing

Robert Williams is the anti-Tristan Thompson with how quickly he’ll look to pass an offensive rebound. – 5:15 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Two early fouls on Jayson Tatum. – 5:14 PM

@ByJayKing

Derrick White checks in with 9:13 left after Tatum picks up his second foul, instantly takes a charge. – 5:14 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Second foul on Tatum 2:47 into the game, White replaces him. #Celtics #Pacers – 5:14 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Isaiah Jackson with a dunk to open the scoring for the #Pacers. – 5:11 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸

#Pacers | #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kQj3vE8mkn – 4:56 PM

@RomeovilleKid

#Pacers starters, per @Tony East (😂😂😂):

— Tyrese Haliburton

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Buddy Hield

— Oshae Brissett

— Isaiah Jackson – 4:40 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Grant Williams is starting tonight in place of Al Horford. #Celtics #Pacers – 4:39 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtic starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Pacers starters:

Isaiah Jackson

Oshae Brissett

Buddy Hield

Malcolm Brogdon

Tyrese Haliburton – 4:36 PM

@celtics

Tonight’s starters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8Jn0YnMMhT – 4:35 PM

@SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Pacers – February 27, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams

Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

OUT: Boston: None Indiana: Turner, Warren, McConnell, Stephenson, Rubio pic.twitter.com/kXkGuGGkJ8 – 4:34 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.

Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)

They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM

@TEastNBA

An injured Myles Turner still making time to sign autographs and chat with young fans pregame: pic.twitter.com/QU7j1QXWrS – 4:16 PM

@Pacers

Injury Report for today’s game vs. Boston:

Chris Duarte – Available (left big toe)

Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle sprain)

Myles Turner – Out (left foot)

T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)

Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/tk4u7lhKgo – 4:03 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT and Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN, per source. #Pacers – 3:55 PM

@TEastNBA

Chris Duarte will play tonight vs Boston. Lance Stephenson, dealing with an ankle injury, is OUT. – 3:49 PM

@ScottAgness

Chris Duarte will play today vs Celtics. Lance Stephenson is out. – 3:48 PM

@Murf56

Al Horford, coming off a back-to-back, will rest tonight against Indiana. Udoka said that down the stretch, balancing minutes for the Jays will be a challenge heading into the playoffs. – 3:45 PM

@BrianTRobb

Grant Williams will start for Al Horford today as team manages his minutes. – 3:42 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics will limit Al Horford’s minutes “as much as we can.” Grant Williams will start in his place. – 3:41 PM

@DerekBodnerNBA

Remember that Horford/Richardson year when Embiid just looked frustrated and angry all the time? He looks the opposite of that now. – 3:40 PM

@celtics

Al Horford’s minutes will be “managed” tonight after playing 37 yesterday, says Coach Udoka. He adds that everyone is healthy. – 3:38 PM

@celtics

Payton Pritchard is looking to build off yesterday’s performance and shares how Jaylen has been serving as a mentor to him. pic.twitter.com/nudL7c12Gj – 3:33 PM

@DLocke09

Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM

@ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle opting not to provide injury updates pregame. Duarte and Stephenson are both questionable.

He said nothing changes for Brogdon as they begin a stretch of 3 games in 4 days, including a b2b. I expect for him to remain on a minutes restriction. – 3:30 PM

@RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle says he has no injury updates on Lance Stephenson (left ankle) and Chris Duarte (left big toe), who are both questionable to play.

Lol one of those things where he probably knows but just doesn’t want to say.

We’ll all know anyway in 1.5 hours. #Pacers – 3:26 PM

@RomeovilleKid

“They present real challenges with their switching defense. … Shot creation is a real challenge.” — #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says of the #Celtics. – 3:24 PM

@ScottAgness

Kelan Martin is back in The Fieldhouse, on a 10-day with the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/1q8tKrRdQw – 3:16 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.

The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA – 3:01 PM

@omarisankofa

Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM

@MichaelVPina

apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM

@markbritball

Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.

Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM

@RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are questionable.

Malcolm Brogdon isn’t listed for the first time in months, which is a great sign for his right Achilles.

Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 1:08 PM

@khobi_price

Markelle Fultz on his feelings heading into his return tomorrow vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/wkrfeFgOn3 – 1:01 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1959, the @Boston Celtics Bob Cousy dished out a career-high and franchise-record 28 assists in a 173-139 win over the Lakers.

Cousy also scored 31 points, making him one of only two players in NBA history to record at least 30p/25a in a game (Kevin Porter). pic.twitter.com/hZLhAUPwbR – 1:01 PM

@celtics

TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics at @Indiana Pacers

⏰ 5PM

📺 @NBCSBoston

🎙️ @985TheSportsHub

#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/yj4Tpblhbm – 12:25 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics injury report is clean for tonight’s game at the Pacers. No players listed on the report. – 12:17 PM

@khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley on Markelle Fultz’s return tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/Yd0wdCG9rp – 12:12 PM

@celtics

Legendary figures like @RealBillRussell and Muhammad Ali were never afraid to stand up for what was right ✊🏾

@cedricmaxwell81 and Darien Morisset discuss how @Jaylen Brown has become a present-day vocal leader for social justice. pic.twitter.com/On0F2p9535 – 12:02 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.

James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):

23-059 James

24-033 Kevin Durant

24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM

@BrianTRobb

The Celtics enter tonight’s game against the Pacers just a half-game behind the fifth seed in the East masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:11 AM

@markbritball

Piers Copeland snatches away gold in the men’s 1500m in Birmingham from Neil Gourley in 3:49.01.

Now over to Josh Kerr in Boston tonight… – 10:36 AM

@jkubatko

The @Boston Celtics have won seven straight road games with a differential of +167, highest in NBA history over a seven-game road span.

Overall, they have won 11 of their last 12 games with a point differential of +253, second-highest in NBA history over a 12-game, single-season span. pic.twitter.com/7GHRRcjLU5 – 10:31 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

‘A loss is a loss:’ #Pistons can’t keep pace with #Celtics in fourth quarter: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:51 AM

@GoodmanHoops

TODAY’S GAMES TO WATCH:

SMU at Houston, 12:30 pm ET (ESPN)

Illinois at Michigan, 2 pm (CBS)

Wichita State at Memphis, 2:30 (ESPN)

Ohio State at Maryland, 4 (CBS)

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 (ESPN2) – 9:45 AM

@SeanDeveney

Join @Steve Bulpett and me at 11 am ET to talk about his story on Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and the @Boston Celtics plus what’s been going on with the team that has now won 13 of its last 15.

facebook.com/HeavyOnCeltics – 9:42 AM

@TommyBeer

Over his last 5 games,

RJ Barrett is averaging:

29.2 points,

6.0 rebs,

3.2 made 3PTs

He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span

The other six:

LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka

tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics gained ground on the Bulls and Bucks yesterday. And they created a little more separation from the Raptors too.

Good day standings-wise for Boston yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xS4CehPDA9 – 6:48 AM

@DavidEarly

Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.

If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:

3/6 Bos

3/8 Cha

3/13 nyk

3/15 orl

3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM