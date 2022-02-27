ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Races Against Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’

By Marc Champion
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s plans for Ukraine face rapidly rising costs due to delays caused by tougher-than-expected resistance...

Truth Be Told
3d ago

I think the Fox News analysis that did that psychological assessment of Putin about 20 years ago is spot on, that Putin is a repressed homosexual coupled with short man syndrome. It explains a lot.

New York Post

Putin fumes in his mountain ‘lair’ as Ukraine proves hard to conquer

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “furious” that his invasion of Ukraine hasn’t been “easy” after Russian troops have been unable to take even one major city in three days of fighting, according to a member of the European Union Parliament who said he was citing Ukrainian intelligence reports.
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
The Independent

Ukraine president says his country ‘has been left to fight alone’ as hundreds killed or injured

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians dead on the first day.“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”Criticising western allies, the president said: “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid.”In a video address, he said 137 “heroes,” including 10 military officers, had been killed and...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
