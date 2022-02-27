ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The ceremony, held Sunday...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Actress Predictions

This year’s Best Actress contest leans into an Oscar staple, the biopic. Oscar-winners who played real people include Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf (“La Vie en Rose”), Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash (“Walk the Line”), Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn (“The Aviator”), and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” (More on nominee Colman below.) Festivals Venice and Telluride launched a drumbeat of critical praise for first-time nominee Kristen Stewart as troubled, drug-addled Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s nightmare before Christmas “Spencer” (Neon). (The director’s last biopic thrust Natalie Portman into the Oscar race as “Jackie.”) Two-time Oscar nominee and...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 awards season got off to yet another unusual start, with much of the early awards schedule being thrown off course due to the Omicron variant’s force in January. Usually in late January, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, now in its 28th year, were held Sunday in Los Angeles and marked a return to the red carpet for many of this year’s biggest stars in both film and television, including Lady Gaga, for “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos,” Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show” and more. And, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Parade

See All the Fun Fashions From the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet!

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where actors are honored by their peers, takes place Sunday night from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica when this year’s Actor recipients in both film and television will be announced. Award-winning actor, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs, songwriter, actor and director...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—also known as the SAG Awards—will host a range of the top stars across film and television. From Kerry Washington to Reese Witherspoon, numerous celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in an array of colorful and bold ensembles. Flowing gowns were a popular choice throughout the evening, hailing from top brands ranging from Schiaparelli to Versace. On the footwear front, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals continued to reign during awards season from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more celeb-beloved brands. Kerry Washington arrived in bold style, wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Is Sleek in Long-Sleeve Velvet Gown at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman showcased her sleek and sophisticated style at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The star-studded event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” Kidman arrived in a black long-sleeve velvet gown by Saint Laurent. The elegant number was complete with a white bow on the collar. The Golden Globe winner styled her blond locs in soft waves...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Will Smith
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
NYLON

Here Are The Winners Of The 2022 SAG Awards

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.
MOVIES
SFGate

List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California. Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”. Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”. Female supporting...
SANTA MONICA, CA
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Coda#Barker Hangar#Tnt#Tbs#Korean#Apple Tv#Hbo
Vogue Magazine

SAG Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Tonight, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—better known as the SAG Awards—will take place in Santa Monica, California, airing live at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded event kicks off a busy awards season over the next few weeks, and will celebrate the best performances in both film and television. (It also marks the return of the in-person SAG ceremony after airing a pre-taped celebration in 2021). House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have the most film nominations, while Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso lead the pack for TV nominations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Billboard

Lady Gaga Among Presenters at 2022 SAG Awards

Nominated castmembers from 'Belfast,' 'CODA,' 'Don't Look Up,' 'House of Gucci' and 'King Richard' will present their films at the awards ceremony on Feb. 27. Castmembers from the five nominated film ensembles will introduce clips from their respective movies at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was announced Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Adds Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, More As Presenters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony. The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Wins Motion Picture Cast Prize; Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Also Score – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual SAG Awards wrapped Sunday with Apple’s CODA winning the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, the latest step for the indie drama centered on the deaf community, which has been on the rise since premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Jessica Chastain won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize, topping a loaded category that included Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga. Will Smith topped Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem and Benedict Cumberbatch to take...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

One year after 2021's memorable virtual red carpet, the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards has a full-fledged return to an in-person carpet, with the year's best actors going all out with their glamorous looks. The mood on the carpet was joyous as ensemble casts across film and television reunite, and the wide range of looks had the same fun vibe. From sleek suits to metallic gowns to gender nonbinary fashion, here are all the looks from the 2022 SAG Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy