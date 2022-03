Realme thrives in the mid-range segment with an ever-growing lineup that matches the likes of Xiaomi and Samsung. The Realme 9 Pro+ is the company’s latest bet to snag a bigger slice in this price bracket, which is getting increasingly competitive in markets like India. The phone checks a lot of boxes as it tries to appeal to a wide range of users. While the 9 Pro+ does get quite a few things right, it just doesn't go far enough.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO