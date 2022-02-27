Apple's 2022 iPhone SE to start at $300

Our theme of Apple Component Supplier Stocks – which includes a diverse set of companies that supply components for Apple’s iPhones and other iDevices, has declined by about 8% year-to-date in 2022, marginally outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which remains down by about 12%, although it has underperformed Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is down just about 5%. The theme has been impacted by the broader sell-off in technology and growth stocks amid concerns of surging inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. Moreover, FY’22 could be a relatively more muted year for Apple, with Apple revenue poised to grow by single-digit levels, after rising by over 33% in FY’21 driven by the surge in demand for computing products through the pandemic. Considering that the companies in our theme grew sales by about 30% over the last 12 months, roughly in sync with Apple’s growth, it’s possible that growth rates could cool a bit in 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO