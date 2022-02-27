ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's 2022 iPhone SE to start at $300

gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Nickname optional — I can't believe Apple is still milking this design. I'm not using a phone that I hav... There are still many people who like this design. I had at some point an iPhone 12 mini. I returned it after 1 week back to the store, because I didn't...

www.gsmarena.com

Apple Insider

iPhone SE, iPad Air, MacBook Air, more - what to expect from Apple's spring event

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's spring event is just around the corner, and is rumored to feature a 5GiPhone SE among several product launches. Here's what you can expect to see during Apple's first event of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

How Will Apple’s Vendors Fare As IPhone Demand Cools

Our theme of Apple Component Supplier Stocks – which includes a diverse set of companies that supply components for Apple’s iPhones and other iDevices, has declined by about 8% year-to-date in 2022, marginally outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which remains down by about 12%, although it has underperformed Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is down just about 5%. The theme has been impacted by the broader sell-off in technology and growth stocks amid concerns of surging inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. Moreover, FY’22 could be a relatively more muted year for Apple, with Apple revenue poised to grow by single-digit levels, after rising by over 33% in FY’21 driven by the surge in demand for computing products through the pandemic. Considering that the companies in our theme grew sales by about 30% over the last 12 months, roughly in sync with Apple’s growth, it’s possible that growth rates could cool a bit in 2022.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone processor evolution hints at how powerful the 'M2' will be

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — We don't know how powerful or power-efficient Apple's rumored "M2" chip will be, but pastApple Silicon generational leaps could provide a hint, a new report claims.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone SE 2022 should deliver a $199 SE model — here's why

Apple is expected to unveil a flurry of updated devices at the next Apple event on March 8, with the iPhone SE 2022 set to headline. Now, rumor has it the next-gen SE model may be priced from $300, which may lead to an even cheaper $199 iPhone SE (2020).
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro trial production may be underway

The latest Apple rumor claims that Foxconn has already started trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro models, suggesting that Cupertino may have completed the design process of the most powerful variants of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. According to a report from Taiwan Economic Times, Apple’s next iPhone 14...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Apple’s Surreal ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Pays Homage to Korean Cinema

Korean filmmaking is having a moment outside its home country, thanks to movies such as Academy Award winner Parasite and Netflix hit series Squid Game. Fans of those will be drawn to the latest installment of Apple’s long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign, an ode to Korean cinema and culture.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Apple’s iPhone 14 could solve the 5G battery drain problem

Apple is reportedly preparing to boost the battery life of the iPhone 14 by switching 5G components, according to a report from the Taiwan-based Economic Daily News. The phone maker will reportedly be switching from Samsung to TSMC for its 5G RF chips in the next iPhone, with the latter’s 5G chips being built to consume less power. Qualcomm will likely still be responsible for the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, though Apple might go with its own modem as soon as next year.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro could arrive with 8GB RAM

It seems that the new iPhone 14 lineup will pack tons of power under the hood. Indeed, Apple is well-known for delivering fast and potent products. But iPhones don't necessarily stand out for having the best specs available, or at least in the RAM department. For instance, you will see that Apple has been using 4GB RAM in its devices since the launch of the iPhone XS Max back in 2018, and it continued to do so until the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro that launched with 6GB RAM, while Android phones are now packing up to 16GB RAM.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Spring event: iPhone SE, iPad Air, and a mysterious Mac

Apple’s marquee events are often in the fall, but the company launches products in the first half of the year as well. Reports have been swirling about an Apple event this spring where the company plans to debut its less headline-grabbing products as well as minor updates to some already existing product lines.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Gurman suggests Apple should sell the existing iPhone SE for $199

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is suggesting that Apple should sell the existing iPhone SE for $199 as a loss leader in parts of the world where iPhones remain largely unaffordable to the masses. Effectively he is arguing for the equivalent of the Apple Watch Series 3: a way to bring...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iPhone Battery Health explained (Video)

Apple’s iOS software has a built-in feature called iPhone battery health, this is designed to show you how healthy the battery is on your handset. Every time you charge your iPhone and any other smartphone the battery on the handset will slowly degrade. this happens on all smartphones. The...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
CELL PHONES

