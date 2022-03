This super simple Homemade Chocolate Cake with creamy vanilla frosting is so moist and delicious, you won't believe it was made using just one bowl!. I am no stranger to boxed cake mixes. I absolutely adore them and if you've followed my blog for a while - you know I love to play around with them and make new creations from them. Every now and then though, I get a hankering for some homemade chocolate cake but I still need it to be easy and not create a ton of dirty dishes to wash up.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO