Sunshine and breezy today

Cloudy & Breezy for the rest of tonight, near 50° by morning. Thursday, cloudy, mild and breezy. Gusts out of Southwest up to 35 MPH. Temps well into the 50s to near 60°. Thursday night, rain likely after 10 P.M. Rain will be heavy at times. Strong winds, gusts 50-65 MPH. Strongest winds after 10 P.M. through 10 A.M. A chance of a few thunderstorms. A big impact for the Friday morning commute. The rain will exit quickly Friday morning, but the winds remain gusty shifting to the Northwest for the late morning and afternoon, Temps drop during the day…so a morning high temp well into the 50s, drops to the 30s by late afternoon. The threat for a flash freeze is NOT likely. Friday night, breezy and clear. Around 20°.
