Sunshine and breezy today

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebuary 27, 2022 Sunset this evening will be at 6:06 p.m. Sunrise on Monday will be at 6:48 a.m. Here’s…. February 26, 2022...

wsvaonline.com

WGAL

Breezy and mild today; freezing rain late Thursday

Wednesday started as another unseasonably warm day, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in some locations. But temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon behind a cold front. The cold front sets the stage for the Susquehanna Valley's next storm that is likely going to be a wintry mix. You...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Cooling down, breezy Wednesday

Shot of cold air is moving in Wednesday after a cold front passed through overnight. Temperatures will remain in the 30s most of the day with gusty north winds. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s this morning. South and southeast winds are already gusting to 15 and 20 miles per hour. Expect another windy day with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. This will make for high fire danger once again, so avoid any outdoor burning. A few isolated showers will be possible off and on today but the majority of East Texas won’t see rain until late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A line of thunderstorms will move through Thursday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms could become strong to severe with high wind gusts, but most of the severe weather looks to stay north of East Texas. Rain will end by late Thursday morning and the cold front will cause blustery north winds and falling temperatures through Thursday afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures drop into the 20s by Friday morning. Sunshine is expected this weekend with a gradual warming trend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Fox 19

Sunny, Breezy and Mild

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start, southwesterly winds and more sunshine will aid in a big warm-up across the Tri-State. Sunday’s highs will soar in the low 50s. The warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 60s on both Presidents Day and Tuesday. However, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: 70s and breezy today, will this lead to severe weather?

Very warm and breezy today, ahead of a powerful cold front... It's a noticeably milder start across the area this morning with most of the area waking up in the 50s. A south wind that will become gusty during the afternoon will usher in exceptionally warm air throughout the day. High temperatures will soar to the the low 70s, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal. Today's south winds will be sustained between 15 and 20, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. A spotty shower along the Outer Banks will be possible this morning, but besides that, expect a dry afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Sunshine and cool temperatures today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start with temperatures below freezing and even a light wind is causing wind chills in the 20s. Expect any clouds this morning to quickly clear out with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. More sunshine this weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s each afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Sunday afternoon and chances for rain are back by Monday morning. Scattered showers become likely on Tuesday with a cold front that will drop temperatures for the rest of the week. Another cold front by the end of the week could bring a light wintry mix of rain and sleet.
EAST TEXAS, PA
ABC6.com

Breezy & Mild Today, Strong Wind & Heavy Rain Tonight

Cloudy & Breezy for the rest of tonight, near 50° by morning. Thursday, cloudy, mild and breezy. Gusts out of Southwest up to 35 MPH. Temps well into the 50s to near 60°. Thursday night, rain likely after 10 P.M. Rain will be heavy at times. Strong winds, gusts 50-65 MPH. Strongest winds after 10 P.M. through 10 A.M. A chance of a few thunderstorms. A big impact for the Friday morning commute. The rain will exit quickly Friday morning, but the winds remain gusty shifting to the Northwest for the late morning and afternoon, Temps drop during the day…so a morning high temp well into the 50s, drops to the 30s by late afternoon. The threat for a flash freeze is NOT likely. Friday night, breezy and clear. Around 20°.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Breezy And Mild With A Few Showers Wednesday

25 WEATHER FORECAST — The wind is howling across the area, and this will continue through Thursday. Tonight, clouds will be on the increase with lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Temperatures will stay mild Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will make it into the low 70s. There could be a few showers around, especially along and east of I-35. Slightly better rain and storm chances will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Right now it appears the main dynamics with our storm system will pass north of our area. That means the best potential for severe weather will be up in the DFW area and on into southern Oklahoma. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds looks possible here, but most of the activity Wednesday night will be below severe limits. Lows will fall into the low 50s Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Lighter Winds And Lots Of Sunshine

It’s a much calmer second half to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine, and while temperatures recover from morning teens, it will be seasonably chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight, under clear skies and a southerly breeze, temperatures won’t fall out of the middle to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Cloudy and breezy start

The good news is, the cold front has passed taking the rain and storms with it, but the clouds are sticking around. We have a wide variety of temps this morning! In our NW counties (where the cold front passed first), we are in the 40’s, but it is in the 60’s in NW FL (where the cold air has not quite reached yet).
MOBILE, AL
WISH-TV

Breezy and warm Sunday in lower 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday night should be cold with lows falling to the upper teens and a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will warm nicely Sunday with highs in the lower 50s and a breeze out of the south upwards of 20-30 mph. Monday will be dry and even warmer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KEYT

Bright and breezy Thursday ahead

After a day of wild winter weather Tuesday that storm system has now exited and we are left with a much calmer sunny day. Offshore flow will establish in the wake of a low pressure system exiting the region. Gusty Santa Ana winds will develop into Thursday and bring a warming trend to region through Friday. Another storm system could affect the area early next week and bring gusty winds along with rain and mountain snow to the region.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Idaho8.com

Chilly Sunshine today and Sunday night snow for the valley

A few upper highland showers and sun for the rest of eastern Idaho today. Not as chilly with light winds SW 5-9mph. Highs in the upper 20's for mountains to mid 30's for the Snake River Plain. Slightly warmer tomorrow with sunshine and approaching 40 for Pocatello, mid 30's for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot. Teen lows for tomorrow night and remaining in the mid 30's for Sunday ahead of the front with snow and cold arctic air blasting in here for Monday, Tuesday. Chances of snow for the valley at 40-50% Sunday night and Monday, 80% chance of snow for Jackson and continuing for Monday (President's Day) and Tuesday. Accumulations range from a dusting in the valley to half an inch to several inches for Island Park and Jackson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Breezy and mild today as rain arrives this afternoon

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain arriving. High: 57. Periods of rain for a while, breezy and mild. Low: 55. Breezy and quite mild with clouds giving way to some sunshine. High: 61 Low: 28. FORECAST SUMMARY. Temperatures will stay on the mild side Tuesday, still in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Chilly today and warm tomorrow with splendid sunshine

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Sunny skies send temperatures steadily rising after a very chilly start. Afternoon 40s feel decent in the sun despite a bit of breeziness. Express forecast. Today: Mostly sunny. Afternoon breeziness. Highs: 42-48. Tonight:...
ENVIRONMENT

