Greetings and salutations. I am Robert Brewer, the new sports editor for The Yuma Sun. I come to you by way of North Dakota. Grateful to be out of the freezing cold, it has taken time for me to adjust to the sunshine. For one, my summer wardrobe is quite limited at the moment. All my coats, boots, knitted caps and gloves will serve virtually no use here.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO