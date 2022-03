LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— More than 3,500 people in the United States are in desperate need of a heart transplant. Some patients with end stage heart failure are eligible for an L Vad, a pump that moves blood into the left chamber of the heart, but there have been very few options for people who have both sides of the heart failing. For the first time in the U.S., surgeons have implanted an experimental total heart pump into patients.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO