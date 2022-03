We cannot fully appreciate Canadian dog breeds without acknowledging the Indigenous people who bred and lived with them over centuries. Groups like the Tahltan First Nation of northwestern British Columbia and the Thule Inuits who migrated into Canada from Alaska roughly 2,000 years ago relied heavily on dogs for survival (and friendship). According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, there are only seven dog breeds native to the land of maple syrup. Sadly, two of these breeds went extinct in the 20th century. Regardless, Canadian dog breeds all share a zest for life outdoors and the determination of canines who’ve weathered North American winters for a very long time.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO