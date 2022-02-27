Dan Walters: California faces a ‘big short’ in vital commodities

If you are of the Christian persuasion and are reading this article online on Tuesday, then for you it is Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, and if you are reading it in the paper on Wednesday, it is Lent. The two could not be more different. One is about pancakes and, um, beads, and the other is about not having pancakes or getting beads. And that difference happens at precisely midnight, as if sin and repentance are really subject to the ticking of a clock. And what clock where? Pacific Standard Time? Mountain Time? Clocks are not the same everywhere, not to mention that neither are the days of the week or even the calendars. Just ask the Orthodox Christians of Ukraine and Russia. Their Lent doesn’t start until next week.

