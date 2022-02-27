ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dan Walters: California faces a ‘big short’ in vital commodities

By Dan Walters
Marin Independent Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Big Short” was a 2015 film about how some financial whizzes, realizing that the nation’s overheated housing market was on the verge of collapse, made billions of dollars by betting on failure. California played no small role in the housing debacle during the first decade of...

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

SFGate

Anti-unemployment fraud measures in California face scrutiny

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Califonria Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration wants to pay tens of millions of dollars this year so the state can keep using sophisticated software to stop scammers from filing fake unemployment claims and stealing money from taxpayers. But a nonpartisan agency that advises the Legislature says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercury News

Walters: No plan yet for California high-speed rail’s soaring price tag

Fourteen years ago, largely due to enthusiastic support from then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, California voters approved a $9.95 billion bond issue for a statewide bullet train system. The initial plan said the project would cost $33 billion, limited service would begin by 2025, and the system would be complete by 2030,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Dan Walters: Cities try to thwart state’s push for housing

Those of a certain age might remember Mad magazine, a comic book that lampooned almost everything for more than six decades. One of Mad’s more enduring and popular strips was “Spy vs. Spy,” created by Cuban expatriate artist Antonio Prohías. Wordlessly, two figures, one dressed in black and the other in white, would try constantly to outwit each other but neither could ever prevail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marin Independent Journal

Dan Walters: Recalling officeholders the newest California trend

Geographically, economically, demographically, culturally and ideologically, San Francisco and Shasta County are polar opposites, but their voters have one thing in common: a willingness to throw out officeholders who displease them. A few weeks ago, voters in Shasta County Supervisor Leonard Moty’s district voted to recall the Republican former police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marin Independent Journal

State change gives Marin school districts mask leeway

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state will drop the K-12 schools indoor mask mandate, moving from a requirement to recommendation in about two weeks. The change, which will leave the decision on indoor masks to local school jurisdictions, officially takes effect on March 12. Newsom, who made the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Marin candidate for insurance commissioner duels with incumbent

It appears the gloves are off in Assemblyman Marc Levine’s bid to unseat state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in the June 7 primary. Both Levine and Lara have recently sent out mailers designed to tarnish the reputation of their opponent. Levine’s mailer charges Lara with corruption for accepting money from insurance companies seeking favors. The headline on the mailer asserts, “Re-electing Ricardo Lara would mean endorsing his corruption as insurance commissioner.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Point Reyes locals seek coveted ‘dark sky’ designation

The residents of the Point Reyes area have fiercely protected their land, water and air. Now they want to protect their night sky. Mobilizing to preserve a celestial view under threat from the Bay Area’s growing glow, the community has applied to become an official “international dark sky reserve” – a cherished status shared by fewer than two dozen places on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Marin Independent Journal

Marin conducts homeless survey after pandemic delay

Marin joined other Bay Area counties this month in counting the number of homeless residents — a biennial effort that was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic. The “point in time” count gathers crucial data that experts hope will help them better understand the region’s homelessness crisis.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Marin Independent Journal

A return to normalcy for bars and restaurants means a return to rules

If you are of the Christian persuasion and are reading this article online on Tuesday, then for you it is Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, and if you are reading it in the paper on Wednesday, it is Lent. The two could not be more different. One is about pancakes and, um, beads, and the other is about not having pancakes or getting beads. And that difference happens at precisely midnight, as if sin and repentance are really subject to the ticking of a clock. And what clock where? Pacific Standard Time? Mountain Time? Clocks are not the same everywhere, not to mention that neither are the days of the week or even the calendars. Just ask the Orthodox Christians of Ukraine and Russia. Their Lent doesn’t start until next week.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KICK AM 1530

The US Doomsday Plane Just Flew into Illinois, But Don’t Worry

I want this to be an assurance and not a cause for alarm. The United States 'doomsday plane' just flew into Illinois, but that's really not unusual. this iNews story shared today regarding the 'doomsday plane' taking flight yesterday and today over the Midwest and have confirmed it's true. As they reported, this was done in response to Putin making nuclear threats against America and its allies regarding the crisis in Ukraine. They shared a tweet showing that the 'doomsday plane' was in flight. NOTE: the doomsday planes are based out of Lincoln, Nebraska so it's unusual for them NOT to fly over us frequently.
ILLINOIS STATE
UPI News

Trucker rally fizzles out in Washington, D.C.

March 1 (UPI) -- A rally in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, modeled after the "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa for more than a week, failed to draw substantial crowds. The rally drew fewer than a hundred people to the Washington Monument Tuesday, to protest COVID-19 restrictions, the Washingtonian reported. Truckers also...
WASHINGTON, DC
107.9 LITE FM

These Are the 15 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho

The last two years have been trying. To cope, some people turned to alcohol as a way to get through it. At first, it was having an extra drink with dinner because you didn't have anywhere to be the next day since you couldn't leave the house. When you got back to the office, you'd have a glass of wine or two in the evening to wind down after an anxiety filled day of readjusting to being around people again. Then those glasses of wine turned into a bottle as you found yourself even more stressed out because you're exhausted from trying to survive in an environment where your workplace is extremely understaffed. That behavior is not good.
IDAHO STATE

