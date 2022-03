Elina Svitolina, the top seed at the Monterrey Open, reached the second round with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Anastasia Potapova. The Ukrainian had previously said that she wouldn’t play against Russian and Belarusian players on account of the invasion of her country by Russia and Belarus but later on went on to decide to play against her opponent, who’s Russian.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO