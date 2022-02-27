ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus leader urges Kyiv to accept Russian offer of talks - RIA

 3 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called on Kyiv on Sunday to sit down and hold talks with Russia so that Ukraine does not lose its statehood, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Russia said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian counterparts in the Belarusian city of Gomel, but Kyiv said Belarus was complicit in the Russian invasion and could not be regarded as a neutral intermediary.

Reporting by Alex Marrow Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Comments / 7

Kenneth Saeli
3d ago

The only thing needed for any talks between Ukraine and Russia, Belarus, and Chechnya is for Russia, Belarus and Chechnya to cease all military actions against Ukraine and for those countries to withdraw from Ukraine

Kenneth Saeli
3d ago

Russia's offer for talks...Don't ever join NATO. Disarm you entire military. Install a pro-Russian government. And only trade with Russia

