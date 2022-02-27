What is today's Wordle answer #253?

Warning: Spoiler ahead

There's nothing quite like a caffeine and Wordle fix to kickstart the weekend.

Wordle has become one of the greatest gifts of 2022, has gone viral around the world. Created by Josh Wardle, the game grew so popular that the New York Times bought it out for an undisclosed seven figures.

However, since its move to the Times people have been complaining that the game has gotten a lot harder with many being unable to guess the word for the day.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

Hint? You'll hear them a lot at football games.









The answer for #252 is " CHANT ", defined by Google as "a repeated rhythmic phrase, typically one shouted or sung in unison by a crowd."



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

