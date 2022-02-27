ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What is today's Wordle answer #253?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Warning: Spoiler ahead

There's nothing quite like a caffeine and Wordle fix to kickstart the weekend.

Wordle has become one of the greatest gifts of 2022, has gone viral around the world. Created by Josh Wardle, the game grew so popular that the New York Times bought it out for an undisclosed seven figures.

However, since its move to the Times people have been complaining that the game has gotten a lot harder with many being unable to guess the word for the day.

If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

Hint? You'll hear them a lot at football games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHpwJ_0eQSD6TJ00



The answer for #252 is " CHANT ", defined by Google as "a repeated rhythmic phrase, typically one shouted or sung in unison by a crowd."

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have ‘a different brain’ in resurfaced video

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have “a different brain” in a resurfaced video that came to light as the podcaster was forced to apologize for using the N-word in his past shows. “Powerful combination genetic wise,” Mr Rogan told a guest who said he had a Black father and a white mother. “Right? You get the body of the Black man and then you get the mind of the white man altogether in some strange combination.” “That doesn’t, by the way, mean that Black people don’t have brains, it’s a different brain,” Mr Rogan can be heard saying in...
CELEBRITIES
York Dispatch Online

I was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Here’s what happened

Last spring, I was invited to appear on Joe Rogan’s show. My first reaction was surprise: Why me? I’m not a comedian (like Rogan), or a martial-arts fighter (ditto), or a celebrity who likes to push the envelope (Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson). I am just a nerdy college professor who writes books that very few people choose to read. (My mom says they’re very good.)
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Cheating for Wordle up 196% since NYT bought it - and these are the hardest words

Wordle, the game that continues to grow in popularity to the point that the New York Times bought it for around seven figures, has received criticism for getting a lot harder to guess what the word of the day is. But in an attempt to crack the code, some people have decided to take matters into their own hands and cheat, as evidenced in Google search data. In a report from WordFinderX based on the data, it states that the interest for the question “today’s wordle” was extremely low that it received a “0” in search popularity in...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A man with a PhD in memes says they have the power to 'overwrite history'

Over the last decade, memes have taken over the internet, sparking conversations that only those who are aware of its meaning can understand.In a way, memes are the internet's inside joke, but even something as attached to the online world has had implications offline. More so, we've seen memes manifest into politics and used every day by people like Donald Trump Jr.In an effort to learn more about how digital culture (and the real world) is influenced by memes, Indy100 spoke to an actual meme doctor: Dr. Jamie Cohen.Dr. Cohen is a digital media writer, speaker, researcher and educator. He...
INTERNET
Indy100

12 best Matt Hancock memes and reactions following his tell-all podcast

Monday saw the release of Matt Hancock eagerly awaited appearance on the podcast Diary Of A CEO to set the record straight or something.Over the course of almost two hours, the former health secretary covered a range of subjects from breaking social distancing rules and resigning as health secretary, to Partygate, Dominic Cummings allegedly trying to get him fired, and what he really thinks of Boris Johnson, perhaps trying to get the public to like him.But since it has been released, people have listened in horror to hear the politician talk so candidly about his love life while wearing a turtleneck we last saw him sport at a Capital Radio event (at least he's sustainable), and inevitable people have made a number of jokes and memes roasting him.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere's some of the best memes and reactions to the podcast: Poor Hancock, he just wanted a nice chat. But his accidental rebrand as a comedian continues.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Mashed

Twitter Is Making Up Terrible Newman's Own Products And The Results Are Hilarious

You might never guess it, but Newman's Own line of foods has a very bizarre origin story. According to Vanity Fair, movie star and philanthropist Paul Newman called his friend, A. E. Hotchner, over to his house in 1980 for some help with a personal project. When Hotchner arrived, he found Newman drinking beer in his barn and mixing up vinegar, oil, and herbs in a large basin next to some empty wine bottles. The two friends mixed the ingredients, poured the homemade salad dressing in the old wine bottles, decorated them with bows, and later handed them out as Christmas gifts.
INTERNET
Vox

How do you solve a problem like Joe Rogan?

2022 has not started off well for Joe Rogan — even before the headline-grabbing Spotify controversy that has made him a perhaps unwitting figurehead for extremist rhetoric. First, hundreds of health experts complained that he was frequently spreading Covid-19 misinformation through his massively popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Then a jaw-dropping compilation video of Rogan saying the n-word 24 times in his 12 years hosting the podcast surfaced.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

ESPN deletes cringey ‘Euphoria’ meme

Warning: Euphoria spoilers belowLast night Euphoria fans tuned in for the culmination of the HBO Max drama's second season, which saw the death of one fan-favorite character: Ashtray.Since the start of the season, many viewers had anticipated that the final episode would result in a tragic end for Fez [Angus Cloud] or his little brother Ashtray [Javon Walton].Ultimately, Ashtray met his demise just as Fez was getting ready to leave to watch Lexi's play, before he was stopped by Custer, who was cooperating with the police for Fez and Ash's involvement in the murder of Mouse. Although Faye attempted to...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

A Twitch streamer is selling her farts for $1000 a jar

A Twitch streamer has turned to a bizarre entrepreneurial venture: selling farts in a jar. That's right, 28-year-old Amouranth – real name Kaitlyn Siragusa – has launched her own collection of grossly scented jars available to pre-order for $999.99 a pop. And don't fear if the thousand dollar price ticket sounds excessive, because Amouranth has also turned her used bath water into little keepsake jars too, at a bargain cost of $199.99. Named Cutie Pa-TOOT-ies, Scents By Amouranth, each "super exclusive limited edition" Scent Jar allows fans to know what their "favourite streamer smells like." Sign up to our free...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

171K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy