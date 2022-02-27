Barnett: Sandy Hook settlement could transform the centuries-old marketing of guns

More than nine years have passed since a young man carrying a Bushmaster XM15-E2S—an AR-15-style rifle—murdered twenty first graders and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut. (Before going to the school, he also killed his mother.) And it’s been more than seven years since the day, in December, 2014, when the families of nine of those victims and a survivor filed suit against the gun’s manufacturer, which had advertised the weapon with marketing materials that, according to one of the plaintiffs’ filings, “continued to exploit the fantasy of an all-conquering lone gunman, proclaiming: ‘Forces of opposition, bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered.’ ” Until recently, that might as well have been the taunting message from gun manufacturers to anyone trying to hold them to account; they had considered themselves all but immune, thanks to a 2005 law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or P.L.C.A.A., which gives the industry special protections against most civil suits. And yet the families have won an extraordinary victory: a settlement that includes a payment of seventy-three million dollars and, perhaps more important, which will make possible the release of internal company documents. Those documents promise to lay bare the calculations that gun merchants make when they seek out customers for military-style guns. That could potentially hurt more than the money.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO