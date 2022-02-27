ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Barnett: Sandy Hook settlement could transform the centuries-old marketing of guns

By TRACY L. BARNETT WASHINGTON POST
Press Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. On Feb. 15, 2022, Remington Arms reached a $73 million-dollar settlement with...

