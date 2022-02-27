Police & Fire

A look at the calls responded to by fire and police departments in the Canby and Molalla areas for March 2, 2022 edition

Canby Fire

February 14

3:43 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

6:08 a.m., Sick person

9:50 a.m., Sick person

9:55 a.m., Abdominal pain

10:55 a.m., Stroke/tia

12:01 p.m., Breathing problems

12:34 p.m., Falls

8:13 p.m., Cardiac/resp arrest

February 15

8:42 a.m., Public assist

8:55 a.m., Residential alarm

9:29 a.m., Residential alarm

10:24 a.m., Residential alarm

11:32 a.m., Suicide attempt

1:22 p.m., Traffic accident unk inj

2:15 p.m., Falls

6:02 p.m., Traffic accident unk inj

February 16

1:06 a.m., Sick person

6:14 a.m., Cardiac/resp arrest

9:21 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

9:48 a.m., Unknown problem

10:28 a.m., Miscellaneous - fire

12:32 p.m., Medical transport code

4:15 p.m., Abdominal pain

Molalla Police

February

Traffic stops: 1

12:19 a.m.: Premise check on the 700 block of Shirley Street

3:59 a.m.: Premise check on the 300 block of Kennel Avenue

7:09 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

11:17 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

11:35 a.m.: Menacing complaint reported on Shirley Street

12:03 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 400 block of Grange Avenue

1:52 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Coho Street

2:50 p.m.: Public assist on Trinity Court

3:01 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Toliver Road

5:27 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Fenton Avenue and South Heintz Street

5:49 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

5:49 p.m.: Drug incident reported at West Main Street and Dixon Avenue

7:58 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 31200 block of South Highway 213

9:55 p.m.: Property investigation at Julie Lane and Dale Court

11:07 p.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

11:51 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 800 block of West Main Street

February 15

Traffic stops: 7

12:01 a.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of South Leroy Avenue

12:26 a.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Andrian Drive

1:27 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on June Drive

9:40 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive

10:18 a.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

1:17 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and Thelander Lane

2:58 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Meadow Drive and Cascade Lane

4:21 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

4:42 p.m.: Extra patrol requested on Meadowlawn Place

10:09 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on East Main Street

February16

Traffic stops: 0

2:19 a.m.: Subject stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

2:22 a.m..: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

4:17 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 100 block of Industrial Way

9:24 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on East Main Street

9:56 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadow Drive

12:11 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported on the 400 block of Frances Street

12:35 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Patrol Street

12:45 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported at East Highway 213 and Meadow Drive

2:04 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

2:55 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:29 p.m.: Violation of restraining order complaint reported on Trinity Court

4:15 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 200 block of Kennel Avenue

5:05 p.m.: Suspect contact at Kennel Avenue and Toliver Road

5:09 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on Trinity Court

7:16 p.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on North Molalla Avenue

7:21 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on June Drive

7:55 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

8:20 p.m.: Premise check on the 900 block of Shirley Street

9:19 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

February 17

Traffic stops: 2

12:13 a.m.: Noise complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

9:37 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

10:29 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 500 block of South Molalla Avenue

12:30 p.m.: Fire department assist on the 100 block of Fenton Avenue

3:50 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on June Drive

4:01 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

4:33 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 1500 block of West Main Street

5:23 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:08 p.m.: Menacing complaint reported on the 1500 block of Main Street

7:14 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

9:23 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on June Drive

February 18

Traffic stops: 4

8:39 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

8:49 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

9:00 a.m.: Parking complaint reported at Shenandoah Drive and Columbia Drive

9:27 a.m.: Parking complaint reported at Meadow Drive

11:11 a.m.: Public assist on the 300 block of Kennel Avenue

1:14 p.m.: Welfare check on the 300 block of Ridings Avenue

1:30 p.m.: Agency assist on Boardwalk Avenue

1:34 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 400 block of Swiegle Avenue

2:24 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

2:46 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Shirley Street

3:08 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlark Place and Mountain View Lane

3:19 p.m.: Ordinance violation complaint reported at Meadowlawn Place and Meadow Drive

3:57 p.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

3:58 p.m.: Property investigation on South Highway 211

6:41 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Toliver Road and Creamery Creek Lane

7:56 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 800 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:13 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

10:45 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 700 block of Shirley Street

10:52 p.m.: Subject stop on June Drive

10:57 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Berkley Avenue

February 19

Traffic stops: 1

12:43 a.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Wedgewood Drive

2:34 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

3:16 a.m.: Welfare check on the 900 block of East Main Street

5:00 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on Kelsey Loop

7:55 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 100 block of Robbins Street

1:03 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:03 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Shirley Street

3:53 p.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

5:40 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Wedgewood Drive

8:01 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 100 block of Robbins Street

10:00 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on West Main Street

10:02 p.m.: Public assist on Meadowlawn Place

10:12 p.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on Boardwalk Avenue

February 20

Traffic stops: 2

12:17 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Toliver Road

4:02 a.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

5:21 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 31100 block of South Highway 213

5:53 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Kelsey Loop

9:41 a.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

10:15 a.m.: Premise check on West Main Street

11:21 a.m.: Public assist on West Heintz Street

3:18 p.m.: Public assist on the 31400 block of South Highway 213

