Product Placement has been allowed in UK television programmes for eleven years now, first appearing in 2011 with a coffee machine in the background of This Morning. It was introduced with a lot of hype, how it would have a big impact on commercial television, but it seems to have barely been used in the past eleven years, it seems to have been primarily used by ITV, on soaps such as Coronation Street, and reality TV such as The X Factor, and Dancing On Ice, which has been using it in the last few weeks with a logo that's just about visible in the background on the rink the celebrities train in.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO