While Pavel Buchnevich makes his return to New York for the surging St. Louis Blues, the Rangers are focused on avoiding a third straight loss Wednesday night. The Rangers traded Buchnevich last July to save some salary cap space before he became a restricted free agent. In return, they got cost-controlled Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick in a trade wildly unpopular with Rangers fans. Buchnevich was dealt after playing for five seasons in New York and last season scoring a career-best 48 points.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO