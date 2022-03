FlyQuest entered Week 4 of the 2022 LCS Spring Split tied for first place, and ended Friday alone in the top spot when its match was postponed and Team Liquid was beaten. In what was called the first postponement of a regular-season game in LCS history, the matchup between FlyQuest (5-1) and Evil Geniuses (2-4) was not played because of what LCS called "a technical issue that (league officials) believe will impact the integrity of the upcoming game."

