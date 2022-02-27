Hong Kong reports record 26,026 daily COVID cases

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities on Sunday reported a record 26,026 daily COVID-19 infections, as an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant overwhelms healthcare facilities and proves increasingly hard to control. (Reporting by Alun John and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and William Mallard)
China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
March 2 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Hong Kong urges calm as residents fret over COVID measures. Any decision to impose a COVID-19 lockdown in Hong Kong will take into account the global financial hub's status and ensure basic needs, the government said on Wednesday, urging anxious residents who thronged supermarkets this week to stay calm.
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian delegation is travelling to a meeting point for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, Belarus' Belta news agency reported ahead of negotiations that are expected to resume later on Wednesday. Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the southern port of Kherson, the first sizeable...
OTTAWA, March 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25-basis-points to 0.50%, the first hike since October 2018, and said it would continue with the reinvestment phase of its bond buying program. The central bank also said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is a major...
BANGKOK, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thailand has pledged to eradicate forced labour in its prisons and pay a decent wage to inmates who opt to work, following an expose by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The reports into prison labour, published in December, found inmates at some Thai prisons...
LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Traders are rushing into currency derivative markets to protect their portfolios against further euro weakness, a sign of broadening stress for European assets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro has slipped to the weakest since May 2020 at $1.1059, down 2% since last...
SAO PAULO, 2 March (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates investor Mubadala Investment Co, China's State Power Investment Corporation and Brazilian companies Vibra (VBBR3.SA)and XP Inc (XP.O)are among those interested in acquiring assets owned by Brazilian renewable energy co Ibitu Energia, according to six sources with knowledge of the matter. U.S....
LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia can still send oil and gas to Britain despite a ban on the country's ships visiting British ports, the Department for Transport (DfT) said on Wednesday. Britain on Tuesday passed a law that it said banned all ships that have any connection to Russia...
By Tom Wilson
LONDON (Reuters) - Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.
Western sanctions, which aim to squeeze Russia's economy and sever it from the global financial system, have forced companies and financial firms in their droves to halt business in the country.
March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 4% to near a four-week high on Wednesday, gaining some rare support from surging global oil and gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict stokes energy supply concerns. Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand. In fact, U.S. prices have moved in the opposite direction of the European market most of the time in 2022, following European futures only about 40% of the time over the past couple of months. During the fourth quarter of 2021, U.S. futures followed European prices about two-thirds of the time. But it's hard to ignore the more than 50% increase in gas futures at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands earlier on Wednesday - the European benchmark is up about 100% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 - especially since those higher overseas prices will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months to come. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, was already producing LNG near full capacity and could not make much more of the super-cooled fuel if it wanted to. Before the Russian invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Front-month gas futures rose 18.3 cents, or 4.0%, to $4.756 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 3. U.S. oil prices, meanwhile, jumped as much as 9% to their highest level since 2011 on Wednesday on concerns over supply disruptions from Russia, which is also one of the world's top oil producers. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.2 bcfd this week to 108.1 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.44 bcfd in January to 12.43 bcfd in February and 11.73 bcfd so far in March. Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe. Gas futures traded around $54 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year when more of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana start producing LNG. The first tanker carrying LNG from Calcasieu left early on Tuesday. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Feb. Feb. 18 Feb. 25 average 25(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -145 -129 -132 -98 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,637 1,782 1,859 1,898 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.8% -10.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.70 4.57 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 53.70 40.07 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.50 27.95 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 315 284 325 317 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 12 12 11 10 U.S. GFS TDDs 342 327 296 336 327 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.0 93.3 90.8 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 9.0 9.2 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.1 102.6 99.8 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.8 5.6 5.7 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.3 11.9 10.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.2 12.7 14.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 27.7 24.8 20.1 22.7 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.8 23.7 25.6 25.0 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.7 23.6 24.2 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 100.8 87.1 94.1 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 122.2 108.1 113.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 4 Feb 25 Feb 18 Feb 11 Feb 4 Wind 9 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 33 31 33 33 Coal 23 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.36 4.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.03 4.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.10 5.03 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.86 3.81 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.23 4.07 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.07 7.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.37 4.15 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.00 3.95 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.74 3.72 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.25 114.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.50 30.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 38.00 40.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.70 33.35 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 41.25 26.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.00 39.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations Environment Assembly approved a resolution to create the world’s first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant green deal since the 2015 Paris climate agreement. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Joe Brock)
March 2 (Reuters) - A first shipment of medical aid for Ukraine will arrive in Poland on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Six tons of trauma care and emergency surgery supplies will be delivered to meet the needs of 1,000 patients, and other health supplies to meet the needs of 150,000 people, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.
* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2685 to 1.2744 * Price of U.S. oil rises 8.2% * Canadian bond yields rebound across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices surged and investors stuck to bets that the Bank of Canada would hike interest rates for the first time in three years despite recent volatility in financial markets. All 25 analysts polled by Reuters expect Canada's central bank to increase its key interest rate to 0.50% from the current record low 0.25% when the decision is released at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). It last hiked rates in October 2018. Money markets see chances of a hike at about 90% and expect a total of up to six increases in rates this year. "Today's statement could provide some context on the outlook for policy moving forward, with a clear warning that further hikes are likely to follow quickly, and that the Bank's balance sheet is poised to shrink fairly quickly from here," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level in nearly 11 years as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying war in Ukraine. U.S. crude prices were up 8.2% at $111.85 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2690 to the greenback, or 78.80 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among G10 currencies. It traded in a range of 1.2685 to 1.2744. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 5.6 basis points to 1.768%, recovering some ground after it slumped on Tuesday to its lowest intraday level in nearly eight weeks at 1.679%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Former President Donald Trump previously called the COVID virus “kung flu” and speculated that it originated in a Chinese lab. But new research contradicts Trump’s...
NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord. Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to...
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will not have any more power cuts after March 5, the president’s office said on Wednesday, following days of outages caused by a lack of funds to buy enough fuel to fire power plants. The statement did not say how the...
