Amari Miller was apparently injured during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. Tonight’s show saw Miller lose to Lash Legend by pinfall. The match included a few instances of sloppy offense until Miller hit a moonsault for a close 2 count, then came back charging at Legend. Legend sent her face-first into the turnbuckles, scooped her to her shoulders, and then drove Miller into the mat for the pin to win.

