The 2022 NFL draft combine is underway and the Jets are busy meeting with some of the top prospects on their boards. Combine interviews are a key part of the pre-draft process. Teams get a better feeling for how players would not only fit in their scheme, but also how they would fit in the locker room and who they are as people. Successful interviews can send a player’s draft stock soaring, while others take a hit.

