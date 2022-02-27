ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Carrot Cake-Scented Candles

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung at Bath & Body Works and you can now get your seasonal fix in the form of the new Sweet Carrot Cake candle. Just in time...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

This carrot cake has become my go-to recipe when I need to make cupcakes. It comes together quickly and can be made in one bowl. Applesauce replaces some of the oil which helps make this recipe incredibly moist (and cuts some of the fat and calories). Many carrot cake recipes...
OMAHA, NE
KING-5

Make your own candle at this new candle bar

SEATTLE — Candles are having their moment. "Candle making for me is something that's really just therapeutic," says Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar. "I think the process of pouring the candle and stirring into your vessel can be fun, it can be deep, it can kind of go different ways."
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle#Scented Candles#Bath Body Works#Spring Has Sprung
Boomer Magazine

Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe – and helpful hints – for Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps. Vegetables and fruits such as carrots and zucchini (surprise – a zucchini is technically a fruit!) are mostly made up of water. (A zucchini or carrot is about 95% water.) It can be a challenge to deal with all that water when cooking or baking – no one likes soggy zucchini bread!
RECIPES
Fox40

Best LED candles

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With their soft, cozy glow, candles are beautiful decor pieces. Unfortunately, they can leave puddles of melted wax on your furniture and pose a fire hazard, particularly if you have children or pets at home. LED candles are a smokeless, flameless alternative, so you can safely enjoy the ambiance of glowing candles.
ELECTRONICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Homemade - Raelyn & Grace Candles

Editor’s note: According to the Small Business Association, an estimated 50 percent of the 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. are run from home. That’s about 15 million people who manufacture products or provide services using their homes as their base of operation. The Chronicle’s occasional series,...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

Ten of the best signature scents

The concept of a fragrance wardrobe, with a myriad of scents on rotation depending on mood, season, location and occasion, has always made sense to me. Some might call it greedy – I call it keeping my options open. That said, I’d be the first to admit that having a roster of fragrances on tap can be expensive – and confusing. So if you prefer scent monogamy, consider these. Violette FR’s oil perfume is predominantly vetiver, but lightened with ylang-ylang and bergamot. And it’s easy to cart around. Serge Lutens? Not so much, but the cult cedarwood and plum scent – which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, hence the special-edition bottle – is no less desirable. Rose lovers: Kilian’s offering is audacious; it includes bergamot and orange blossom as well as a dash of marshmallow. Tom Ford Rose de Russie is leather-infused and Loewe’s Templo de Debod adds coconut, oud and saffron for an unexpected twist. Prefer fruity but grown-up? Chanel No 1, Gabar’s Swim (blackcurrant meets mossy) and Hermès’ Rhubarb are exquisite options. Citrus scents have universal appeal: Jo Malone London’s Italian-inspired scent will have you booking a holiday. There’s also bergamot in Fragrance X by Trish McEvoy, however the myrrh, sandalwood, and amber give it a deliciously musky slant. All different but all unforgettable. Exactly what a signature scent should be.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
mvmagazine.com

Carrot Top Pesto, with Dressing Variation

I first developed this recipe for an article I did for Vegetarian Times years ago about using all the parts of a vegetable, including, of course, carrot tops. The pesto is great on its own with many things, including pastas, potato salads, and sandwiches, but I like to turn it into more of a dressing/vinaigrette to spoon it over roasted vegetables – especially roasted carrots and roasted cherry tomatoes!
RECIPES
Robb Report

This Rare Pikachu Pokemon Card Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $900,000

Click here to read the full article. Vintage gaming cards are great for more than nostalgia these days. Case in point, a near-mint Illustrator Pikachu Pokémon card sold for $375,000 in February 2021; making it the most expensive card sold of its kind. Ironically, another iteration of that Poké card now claims the top spot. Dubbed the Pocket Monsters Japanese Promo “Illustrator” Holographic Pikachu card, the lot was sold for $900,000 in an auction held by Goldin, a marketplace for collectibles. The 1998 card was sold to an unknown bidder after receiving up to 34 other offers. There were 39 copies...
HOBBIES
Food & Wine

Spiced Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Frosting

Melt butter in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high, stirring often; gently simmer butter until white milk solids separate from butter-fat, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring constantly, until butter is golden brown and spoon is covered in flecks of caramelized milk solids, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Line a fine wire-mesh strainer with 3 layers of cheesecloth, and place strainer over a heatproof container. Pour melted butter through strainer and into container. Reserve caramelized milk fat (about 1 teaspoon), and set aside. Let strained ghee cool completely at room temperature, about 1 hour.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy