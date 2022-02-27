Carrot Cake-Scented Candles

The concept of a fragrance wardrobe, with a myriad of scents on rotation depending on mood, season, location and occasion, has always made sense to me. Some might call it greedy – I call it keeping my options open. That said, I’d be the first to admit that having a roster of fragrances on tap can be expensive – and confusing. So if you prefer scent monogamy, consider these. Violette FR’s oil perfume is predominantly vetiver, but lightened with ylang-ylang and bergamot. And it’s easy to cart around. Serge Lutens? Not so much, but the cult cedarwood and plum scent – which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, hence the special-edition bottle – is no less desirable. Rose lovers: Kilian’s offering is audacious; it includes bergamot and orange blossom as well as a dash of marshmallow. Tom Ford Rose de Russie is leather-infused and Loewe’s Templo de Debod adds coconut, oud and saffron for an unexpected twist. Prefer fruity but grown-up? Chanel No 1, Gabar’s Swim (blackcurrant meets mossy) and Hermès’ Rhubarb are exquisite options. Citrus scents have universal appeal: Jo Malone London’s Italian-inspired scent will have you booking a holiday. There’s also bergamot in Fragrance X by Trish McEvoy, however the myrrh, sandalwood, and amber give it a deliciously musky slant. All different but all unforgettable. Exactly what a signature scent should be.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO