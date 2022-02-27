ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

They're on Fire! Watch the Exclusive America's Got Talent: Extreme Sneak Peek of Hunter and His 90-Year-Old Grandma Lilian!

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Got Talent: Extreme has acts that are so big and so dangerous that they had to film outdoors at an arena in Atlanta, rather than on the normal stage at the Dolby Theater. A perfect...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Former America's Got Talent Finalist Was Arrested For Assault

Fans can check out a video highlight below of Glennis Grace performing alongside Bebe Rexha for a duet rendition of "I'm A Mess" morphing into "Meant To Be." Only a few years ago, the talent-heavy singer and Eurovision vet Glennis Grace faced quite the uphill climb during her stint on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent. Starting with her Whitney Houston-inspired audition, Grace continued to wow the judges to the point where she was one of the Season 13 finalists, though she inevitably lost out to the young magician Shin Lim, who later went on to win America’s Got Talent: The Champions the next year. Unfortunately, things haven’t been quite so optimistic for Grace, who was recently arrested for assault after an incident in her home country of the Netherlands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Who are the judges on America’s Got Talent: Extreme?

SIMON Cowell is back with America's best talent show, America's Got Talent: Extreme. With phenomenal stunts and jaw-dropping action moves, America is excited to see performers from all over the country once again. What is America's Got Talent: Extreme?. America's Got Talent: Extreme is a spin-off of America's Got Talent,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#Grandma#The Dolby Theater#Parade Com#Nbc
realitytitbit.com

This is why fans think Susie wins The Bachelor

With the finale of The Bachelor getting closer as Clayton whittles the ladies down to his final four ready for hometown visits, things in the house are getting a lot tenser and fans have begun to speculate on who they think will win. Though we won’t know for sure until...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Approaching Her Last General Hospital Episode as Sam, Lindsay Hartley Sends a Heartfelt Message to Kelly Monaco and the Soap’s Fans

Ask any actor, and they’ll tell ya: It’s tough to step into someone else’s role. Perhaps even more so when, as in the case of Lindsay Hartley, you’re not really taking over, you’re just filling in for a bit. But we suspect that pretty much all General Hospital viewers will agree that the alum of Passions, All My Children and Days of Our Lives spectacularly rose to the occasion as she once again spelled Kelly Monaco as Sam.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy