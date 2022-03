TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Since the start of the pandemic, professionals in the mental health field are seeing an increase in people who need help. “We have noticed many changes in the mental health field. One, is many people reaching out for extra help that never have before. People going in for the first time for a diagnosis or (for) help because of anxiety or depression,” said Michael Sandvig, president Emeritus of NAMI Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO