Virgin Galactic said earlier that the ramp-up of astronaut service would determine a favorable profit. American spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has announced mixed results for its fourth quarter (Q4) after the relaunch of its tickets sales earlier this month. The company recommenced the sales of tickets on the 16th of February. Flight analysts have requested a complete overhaul of the flight itinerary.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO