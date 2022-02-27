ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Israelis Killed in Light Plane Crash

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Israeli men were killed Saturday when the light plane they were flying over the Judean Hills crashed. The pilot, Rahamim Marciano, a father of five, 61, from Rishon Lezion, and Amit Abrutzky, 31, from Tel Aviv, were killed in a Sierra light aircraft...

www.jewishpress.com

