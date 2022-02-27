2 Israelis Killed in Light Plane Crash

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) – Robert Ming, the former mayor of the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel, was killed in a small plane crash in Kansas Sunday. Robert Ming. (City of Laguna Niguel) The 51-year-old Ming was the pilot and sole occupant of a single-engine plane when it crashed Sunday morning at Johnson County Executive Airport, located southwest of Kansas City, according to KSHB-TV. Ming’s plane was bound for Albuquerque, New Mexico, KSHB reports. Ming, an Orange County native, joined the Laguna Niguel City Council in 2006. He served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2013. “Robert will be remembered as one of the most consequential figures to have ever shaped the city of Laguna Niguel,” current Laguna Niguel Mayor Elaine Gennawey said in a statement. “He was not only a public servant, but an exemplary leader, a remarkable philanthropist, and a kind and humble soul.” He is survived by his wife and four children. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO