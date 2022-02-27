ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Police & Fire

By John Baker
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

A look at the calls responded to by fire and police departments in the Canby and Molalla areas for March 2, 2022 edition

Canby Fire

February 14

3:43 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

6:08 a.m., Sick person

9:50 a.m., Sick person

9:55 a.m., Abdominal pain

10:55 a.m., Stroke/tia

12:01 p.m., Breathing problems

12:34 p.m., Falls

8:13 p.m., Cardiac/resp arrest

February 15

8:42 a.m., Public assist

8:55 a.m., Residential alarm

9:29 a.m., Residential alarm

10:24 a.m., Residential alarm

11:32 a.m., Suicide attempt

1:22 p.m., Traffic accident unk inj

2:15 p.m., Falls

6:02 p.m., Traffic accident unk inj

February 16

1:06 a.m., Sick person

6:14 a.m., Cardiac/resp arrest

9:21 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

9:48 a.m., Unknown problem

10:28 a.m., Miscellaneous - fire

12:32 p.m., Medical transport code

4:15 p.m., Abdominal pain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diOPG_0eQS206H00

Molalla Police

February

Traffic stops: 1

12:19 a.m.: Premise check on the 700 block of Shirley Street

3:59 a.m.: Premise check on the 300 block of Kennel Avenue

7:09 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

11:17 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

11:35 a.m.: Menacing complaint reported on Shirley Street

12:03 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 400 block of Grange Avenue

1:52 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Coho Street

2:50 p.m.: Public assist on Trinity Court

3:01 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Toliver Road

5:27 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Fenton Avenue and South Heintz Street

5:49 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

5:49 p.m.: Drug incident reported at West Main Street and Dixon Avenue

7:58 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 31200 block of South Highway 213

9:55 p.m.: Property investigation at Julie Lane and Dale Court

11:07 p.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

11:51 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 800 block of West Main Street

February 15

Traffic stops: 7

12:01 a.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of South Leroy Avenue

12:26 a.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Andrian Drive

1:27 a.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on June Drive

9:40 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive

10:18 a.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

1:17 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at West Main Street and Thelander Lane

2:58 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Meadow Drive and Cascade Lane

4:21 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

4:42 p.m.: Extra patrol requested on Meadowlawn Place

10:09 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on East Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093Qd3_0eQS206H00

February16

Traffic stops: 0

2:19 a.m.: Subject stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

2:22 a.m..: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

4:17 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 100 block of Industrial Way

9:24 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on East Main Street

9:56 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadow Drive

12:11 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported on the 400 block of Frances Street

12:35 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Patrol Street

12:45 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported at East Highway 213 and Meadow Drive

2:04 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

2:55 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:29 p.m.: Violation of restraining order complaint reported on Trinity Court

4:15 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 200 block of Kennel Avenue

5:05 p.m.: Suspect contact at Kennel Avenue and Toliver Road

5:09 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on Trinity Court

7:16 p.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on North Molalla Avenue

7:21 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on June Drive

7:55 p.m.: Assault complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

8:20 p.m.: Premise check on the 900 block of Shirley Street

9:19 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

February 17

Traffic stops: 2

12:13 a.m.: Noise complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

9:37 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

10:29 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 500 block of South Molalla Avenue

12:30 p.m.: Fire department assist on the 100 block of Fenton Avenue

3:50 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on June Drive

4:01 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

4:33 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 1500 block of West Main Street

5:23 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:08 p.m.: Menacing complaint reported on the 1500 block of Main Street

7:14 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of Center Avenue

9:23 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on June Drive

February 18

Traffic stops: 4

8:39 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

8:49 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

9:00 a.m.: Parking complaint reported at Shenandoah Drive and Columbia Drive

9:27 a.m.: Parking complaint reported at Meadow Drive

11:11 a.m.: Public assist on the 300 block of Kennel Avenue

1:14 p.m.: Welfare check on the 300 block of Ridings Avenue

1:30 p.m.: Agency assist on Boardwalk Avenue

1:34 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 400 block of Swiegle Avenue

2:24 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

2:46 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Shirley Street

3:08 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlark Place and Mountain View Lane

3:19 p.m.: Ordinance violation complaint reported at Meadowlawn Place and Meadow Drive

3:57 p.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of Grange Avenue

3:58 p.m.: Property investigation on South Highway 211

6:41 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Toliver Road and Creamery Creek Lane

7:56 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on the 800 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:13 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

10:45 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 700 block of Shirley Street

10:52 p.m.: Subject stop on June Drive

10:57 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Berkley Avenue

February 19

Traffic stops: 1

12:43 a.m.: Subject stop at Toliver Road and Wedgewood Drive

2:34 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Bear Creek Drive

3:16 a.m.: Welfare check on the 900 block of East Main Street

5:00 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on Kelsey Loop

7:55 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 100 block of Robbins Street

1:03 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:03 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Shirley Street

3:53 p.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

5:40 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Wedgewood Drive

8:01 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 100 block of Robbins Street

10:00 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on West Main Street

10:02 p.m.: Public assist on Meadowlawn Place

10:12 p.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on Boardwalk Avenue

February 20

Traffic stops: 2

12:17 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Toliver Road

4:02 a.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

5:21 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 31100 block of South Highway 213

5:53 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Kelsey Loop

9:41 a.m.: Premise check on the 800 block of West Main Street

10:15 a.m.: Premise check on West Main Street

11:21 a.m.: Public assist on West Heintz Street

3:18 p.m.: Public assist on the 31400 block of South Highway 213

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Feb. 14-20, 2022

This week's calls include: a vandalized window, a bandit without a license, and a car crash at the airport.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Feb. 14 A person reported their vehicle in the 2000 block of Southeast 63rd Avenue was entered overnight and their wallet and iPhone were stolen. A man who was trespassed from a location in the 300 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue removed...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Feb. 13-19, 2022

This week's calls include: a runaway boy, a loose child and a discarded beer can. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: 'Out of control' juvenile at high school

The Scappoose Police Department reports on a sample of calls from Feb. 14-17, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

March 2 public safety round-up

Yamhill County jail reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department run logs for the past week. Daniel Levi McMahon, 36, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bail was set at $7,500 and the case is pending. Feb. 22. Kandy Marie...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canby, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Hit and run suspect driver arrested

UPDATE: The Friday death was the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022.Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland. Antonio Giuseppe, 47, was arrested on Monday, Beb. 28, on charges of Negligent Homicide and Felony Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver. Panciarelli is accused of driving the 1999 black Nissan Maxima sedan that hit and killedCedar C. Markey-Towler 41, near the 11400 Block of Southeast Foster Road. The death was the 13th traffic fatality and 7th pedestrian-involved fatal crash of 2022. According to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

CRF&R paramedics struck by impaired driver

Two paramedics were transported to the hospital with minor injuries; no patients were in the ambulance. Paramedics with Columbia River Fire & Rescue suffered minor injuries after an impaired driver struck their ambulance early Sunday morning. The paramedics were returning from transporting a patient to Portland just after 2 a.m....
Portland Tribune

Hardesty: Violence down from traffic barrels, focused efforts

The Portland commissioner releases report about work to reduce shootings in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mt. Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
Portland Tribune

BACK IN TIME: 1947 - New ambulance presented to fire department

1972: Complaints about starving horses spur investigation that reveals an ill mule that owner suggests gets shot. A new, fully equipped ambulance and first aid car, purchased with money donated last winter by residents of Prineville and Crook County, was presented to the Prineville city council Tuesday night by Fire Chief Ted Adamson. Speaking on behalf of the firemen, and the people whose donations made the purchase of the equipment possible, Chief Adamson told the council the ambulance will be ready to go into service within a few days, that it will be well equipped, fully insured and ready to serve not only Prineville, but also a wide area in Crook County around the city.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Wheeler fires cop who leaked false Hardesty accusation

The Portland Police Association blasts the firing that disagreed with what Police Chief Chuck Lovell recommended. Mayor Ted Wheeler has fired one of the city employees who reportedly leaked an inaccurate police report that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was involved in a hit-and-run crash to the media. Portland police Officer...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy