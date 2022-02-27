ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland vs Italy live stream: How to watch Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9ojJ_0eQS1ZYa00

Round three in the Six Nations sees Ireland host Italy this weekend, with the hosts looking to bounce back after defeat to France last time out.

If being crowned champions remains the ambition of the Irish this year, a positive performance as well as a heavy margin of victory is a must against an Italian side without a win in the competition since 2015.

Italy have so far suffered defeats to France and England, though the prevailing opinion has been that their play is improved in spells and they will pose a tough challenge if Ireland are not on their game.

Ireland vs Italy LIVE: Six Nations build-up, rugby score and latest updates

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s first game in charge came at this stadium two years ago, with him leading to team to two third-place finishes at the Six Nations since then.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The fixture is scheduled to start at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 27 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where can I watch?

This game will be live on ITV and is free-to-air. It can also be streamed via the ITV Hub and ITV website.

What is the team news

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has already been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury. Meanwhile, lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday. Joey Carbury has been retained at No10 ahead of Johnny Sexton, while Michael Lowry will make his debut .

For Italy, Pierre Bruno and Leonardo Marin will debut in the Six Nations on the wing and in the centre respectively, while Federico Mori has been removed from the squad. Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer and Ratuva Tavuyara are among those missing through injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Ireland XV: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy XV: E Padovani (Benetton); P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), G Lucchesi (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton, capt), T Halafihi (Benetton).

Replacements: E Faiva (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton), B Steyn (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).

Odds

Ireland 1/100

Draw 159/1

Italy 80/1

Prediction

Ireland to win by at least 20 points and pick up a try bonus point in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland join England and Wales in refusing to play against Russia

Scotland will not play Russia at any level of football under the “current circumstances” after the Scottish Football Association supported the stance of their English and Welsh counterparts.A statement from the governing body read: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity.“Football is inconsequential amid conflict, but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.“We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men’s FIFA World Cup play-off and women’s...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Luton Town vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Chelsea will be aiming to move one step closer to a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Championship promotion-chasers Luton Town in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.It’s a rematch of the fourth-round clash from last year’s competition, where Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners, but the Hatters are a team bristling with confidence right now.In addition to dispatching Harrogate Town 4-0 and Cambridge United 3-0 to reach this stage of the cup, Nathan Jones’ side have also lost just one of their last eight Championship matches to surge into the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Mori
Person
Michael Lowry
Person
Pierre Bruno
BBC

Six Nations: Ireland release 11 players back to provinces for URC games

Ireland have released 11 players back to their provinces for upcoming United Rugby Championship games. Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney will be available for Ulster's home URC fixture with Cardiff on Friday. Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan have returned to Connacht while Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O'Brien,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ireland#Irish#Italian#Itv Hub#Carbery
The Independent

Premiership Rugby promotion blocked for Ealing Trailfinders and Doncaster Knights by RFU

Ealing Trailfinders and Doncaster Knights have been denied potential promotion to Premiership Rugby by the RFU after failing to meet minimum standards criteria.The RFU Championship clubs have fallen short as their respective home grounds are unable to hold at least 10,001 supporters, which means English rugby’s top tier will stay at 13 teams.Covid recovery measures agreed by the Rugby Football Union council last June allowed for the Premiership to be expanded from 13 clubs to 14 at the end of the 2021-22 season, enabling the winner of the second tier to move up with no team relegated from the top...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wayne Pivac: Plenty to play for against France with title defence all but over

Wayne Pivac insists that Wales have “plenty to play for” despite seeing their hopes of a successful Guinness Six Nations title defence effectively ended.Wales’ 23-19 defeat against England at Twickenham left them nine points off the scorching pace set by unbeaten leaders France.Les Bleus, on the scent of a first Grand Slam for 12 years, need victory over Wales and England to complete a clean sweep.The Grand Slam is well and truly on for @francerugby! 🇫🇷 #SCOvFRA #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/TfXt2IrCqM— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 26, 2022France are averaging 34 points and four tries per game in this season’s tournament, which...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Alun Wyn Jones returns to Wales camp for rehabilitation

Injured lock Alun Wyn Jones has joined Wales' Six Nations camp to continue his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery - but not as part of the squad. Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo and flanker Ellis Jenkins are among six players released by Wales for weekend United Rugby Championship games. Back row Aaron...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Oleksandr Zinchenko skippers Man City to FA Cup win over Peterborough

There are few surer things in English football than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City progressing past lower league opponents in a domestic cup tie but for an hour, Peterborough United made an unlikely place in the FA Cup quarter-finals look possible.Never mind that they sit bottom of the Championship, with no win in the league since December and 71 goals conceded in all competitions this season having parted ways with promotion-winning manager nine days earlier. Grant McCann’s side were competitive and perhaps even had the better chances until the inevitable.Rather than a place in the last eight, Peterborough’s reward for this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Steve Borthwick ‘very proud’ after Ben Youngs’ historic England cap

Steve Borthwick has underlined the effort and sacrifices made by the Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs in order to break the England men’s appearance record. “He’s absolutely brilliant,” was the Leicester head coach’s glowing assessment of the 32-year-old, who surpassed Jason Leonard when he came on as a replacement against Wales on Saturday, earning his 115th cap for his country.
RUGBY
BBC

Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver stars in England win over Bangladesh

England 310-9 (50 overs): Sciver 108 (101), Winfield-Hill 55 (43) Bangladesh 201 all out (49.4 overs): Sciver 2-12, Davies 2-40, Dean 2-43 Nat Sciver struck an authoritative century in England's 109-run Women's World Cup warm-up win against Bangladesh in Lincoln, New Zealand. Sciver helped herself to 108 after Lauren Winfield-Hill,...
WORLD
BBC

Craig Newby: 'I'm learning every day', says Ulster skills coach

Ulster skills coach Craig Newby says his first season as part of the province's coaching set-up is proving to be a good learning experience. The three-times capped New Zealander succeeded Dan Soper in the role after his compatriot assumed the position of assistant coach vacated by Dwayne Peel. "I'm still...
RUGBY
The Independent

Eddie Jones insists England ‘don’t fear anyone’ ahead of Six Nations title fight

Eddie Jones insists England enter the decisive rounds of the Guinness Six Nations without fear of either of their title rivals.While England nearly came unstuck against Wales on Saturday before eventually emerging 23-19 winners at Twickenham, Ireland and France produced conclusive victories over Italy and Scotland respectively.It has become a three-way shootout for the title, with Les Bleus, who were in ominous form at Murrayfield, in the driving seat as the only side still capable of winning the Grand Slam.Round 3: ✅ #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/05WoxaESFq— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 27, 2022England face both teams on successive weekends, starting with Ireland,...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

527K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy