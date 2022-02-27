Is Ireland vs Italy on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations fixture

Italy will attempt to end their long winless streak in the Six Nations - stretching back to 2015 - on Sunday as they head to Dublin to face Ireland.

Already defeats to France and England have come their way this year, but improvements on the pitch have been seen and their opponents will need to be on top form to pick up the big victory expected of them.

Andy Farrell is hoping to improve on two third-place finishes in the competition as head coach so far, though that’s exactly where Ireland sit after two rounds of games.

A win over Wales was followed up by defeat to France last time out, leaving them needing a near-faultless finish if they want to challenge for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The fixture is scheduled to start at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 27 February at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where can I watch?

This game will be live on ITV and is free-to-air. It can also be streamed via the ITV Hub and ITV website.

What is the team news

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has already been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury. Meanwhile, lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday. Joey Carbury has been retained at No10 ahead of Johnny Sexton, while Michael Lowry will make his debut .

For Italy, Pierre Bruno and Leonardo Marin will debut in the Six Nations on the wing and in the centre respectively, while Federico Mori has been removed from the squad. Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer and Ratuva Tavuyara are among those missing through injury.

Confirmed line-ups

Ireland XV: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy XV: E Padovani (Benetton); P Bruno (Zebre), J I Brex (Benetton), L Marin (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Montpellier), S Varney (Gloucester); D Fischetti (Zebre), G Lucchesi (Benetton), P Ceccarelli (Brive), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), G Pettinelli (Benetton), M Lamaro (Benetton, capt), T Halafihi (Benetton).

Replacements: E Faiva (Benetton), I Nemer (Benetton), T Pasquali (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), M Zuliani (Benetton), B Steyn (Benetton), A Fusco (Zebre), M Zanon (Benetton).

Odds

Ireland 1/100

Draw 159/1

Italy 80/1

Prediction

Ireland to win by at least 20 points and pick up a try bonus point in the process.