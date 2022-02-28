ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia news live: Next 24 hours ‘crucial’, says Zelensky as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

By Holly Bancroft,Andy Gregory,Arpan Rai and Joe Middleton
The Independent
 7 days ago

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Boris Johnson in a phone call on Sunday evening that the next 24 hours would a “crucial period” for Ukraine .

The British prime minister promised Mr Zelensky he will do “all he could” to ensure further military aid reaches Ukrainian forces, who were involved in further heavy fighting at the weekend.

Just hours earlier, Vladimir Putin placed Russia ’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The aggressive move comes as a Ukrainian delegation is due to meet the Russians “without precondition” on Monday on the border with Belarus, although Mr Zelensky has indicated he sees little prospect of any meaningful dialogue.

Meanwhile, the EU announced on Sunday that they would close their airspace to Russian planes, fund arms supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media.

The bloc also said it was ready to supply combat jets to the Ukrainian armed forces, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borell said.

The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

