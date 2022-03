The Toronto Raptors will look to right the ship after two disappointing losses when they open a two-game series against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors have been totally out of sync since returning from the All-Star break, having been blown out in their last two outings. Both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam haven't been 100% physically while OG Anunoby has been sidelined with a fractured finger. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he had a long talk with the team following Saturday's blowout loss, so expect a better response from the team Monday.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO