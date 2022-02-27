15 of The Best Servers in the Evansville, Indiana Area

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May. If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.

