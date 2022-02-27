ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-28 04:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 04:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Prevailing visibilities will range from 2 to 4 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE HILL COUNTRY THROUGH 9 AM TODAY Temperatures across much of the Hill Country will dip into the 30-32 degree range early this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle or perhaps isolated light freezing rain may occur, but confidence continues to be low. It is possible that isolated roadways, especially elevated ones like bridges and overpasses, could develop some slick spots early Saturday. Motorists should be aware of this possibility and take it slow on the roadways as any glaze accumulations of ice could cause accidents, which is what occurred earlier this week. Temperatures should rise back above freezing by about 9am.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 03:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the lakeshore counties of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. For counties further inland, total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley A Light Wintry Mix is Possible Tonight Through Sunday Morning Another round of light wintry precipitation will be possible this evening into Sunday Morning. Little to no accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected. Any minor ice accumulations will likely be confined to elevated surfaces such as: bridges, overpasses, trees, and power lines. If traveling...caution is advised as weather and road conditions can change quickly. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:25:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Flood Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down, use caution while traveling, and have a way to receive weather alerts. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southeastern Saint Lawrence and Southern Franklin Counties in New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills on Monday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen and Hawkins. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 919 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the last 3 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Morristown, Rogersville, Rutledge, Bean Station, Russellville, Mosheim, Blaine, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, St. Clair, Mooresburg, Mohawk, McCloud, Romeo, Alpha, Panther Creek State Park, Kepler, Jearoldstown, Buffalo Springs and Joppa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 11:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Summit A line of snow showers will affect southwestern Geauga northeastern Cuyahoga...southwestern Lake and northeastern Summit Counties Until 900 PM EST. At 736 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from 23 miles north of Avon Lake to near Highland Hills, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Locations impacted include Cleveland, Willowick, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Solon, Willoughby, Twinsburg, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Highland Hills, Timberlake, Lakeline, Chesterland, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights and South Euclid. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 03:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

