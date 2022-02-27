ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 04:29:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-02 04:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Prevailing visibilities will range from 2 to 4 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Blanco, Burnet, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bandera; Blanco; Burnet; Edwards; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Llano; Real FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE HILL COUNTRY THROUGH 9 AM TODAY Temperatures across much of the Hill Country will dip into the 30-32 degree range early this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle or perhaps isolated light freezing rain may occur, but confidence continues to be low. It is possible that isolated roadways, especially elevated ones like bridges and overpasses, could develop some slick spots early Saturday. Motorists should be aware of this possibility and take it slow on the roadways as any glaze accumulations of ice could cause accidents, which is what occurred earlier this week. Temperatures should rise back above freezing by about 9am.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 19:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 07:25:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain through Tuesday morning for the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics have begun flooding. Some rivers flowing off the Cascades have begun flooding, with others continuing to rise. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 04:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-27 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley A Light Wintry Mix is Possible Tonight Through Sunday Morning Another round of light wintry precipitation will be possible this evening into Sunday Morning. Little to no accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain is expected. Any minor ice accumulations will likely be confined to elevated surfaces such as: bridges, overpasses, trees, and power lines. If traveling...caution is advised as weather and road conditions can change quickly. Please stay tuned to the latest forecasts.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 03:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET Scattered snow showers will continue today, but only light additional accumulation is expected. Snow levels will rise significantly tonight and Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Somerset SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA A light and spotty wintry mix will move across the southern tier of central Pennsylvania through late morning. Some slick spots may develop and could result in minor travel impacts.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 10:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; White Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, with heavier amounts at the highest elevations in the White Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Ganado, Pinetop- Lakeside, Show Low, Whiteriver and Window Rock. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue, heavy at times, in northeast Arizona through this evening. For the White Mountains, expect snow to increase by early to mid afternoon and continue through the late evening. Additional snow forecast from 9 AM Today to 11 PM Today: Alpine 2 to 4 inches Buffalo Pass 5 to 9 inches Ganado 4 to 6 inches Pinetop-Lkside 4 to 8 inches Show Low 4 to 6 inches Whiteriver 1 to 3 inches Window Rock 2 to 4 inches.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Putnam, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-26 14:40:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam; Rutherford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cannon, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Lebanon, Smithville, Carthage, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Pegram, Watertown, Baxter and Gordonsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday, keeping surf elevated along exposed shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy